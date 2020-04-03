I’ve been heartened these past couple of weeks to see how many people are reaching out to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic. From a nail salon converting itself into a fabric mask factory to individuals volunteering to pick up groceries and medication for those less fortunate or more at risk — it’s all an inspiration to me, and I thank all of you for what you’re doing.
As entertainment venues have closed and restaurants have converted to take-out joints, my husband and I have tried to do our part to flatten the curve so that health care workers like my sister, a night-shift emergency department nurse, aren’t overwhelmed by sick patients. We don’t have any exciting adventures to share this week, other than the list of birds we’ve seen on our walks around the neighborhood. We finally caught sight of a happy little robin hopping across a neighbor’s lawn late this week — most of them fly off as soon as we draw near, but this one, no, he was perfectly unconcerned with us. I’m sure the recent rains had surfaced a few worms that interested him far more.
The next neighborhood over abuts a wooded area with a drainage ditch flowing through it. We ventured in to explore early one evening, once the ground had dried out, and as we picked our way along what looked to be a deer or possum path through weeds and a few thorny vines, my husband pointed out how many tiny little flowers had poked their heads up. I’m no botanist to start with and I’m still getting familiar with Texas flora, but still, it struck me how alive nature has become even as our civilized society feels like it has nearly shut down. It feels almost impossible to stop worrying about what tomorrow will bring, but there’s no doubt no matter what happens, the birds will sing and the pink primroses will bloom. And “not even Solomon in all his splendor was adorned like one of these.”
Have you been on a scavenger hunt, whether for birds and flowers in the woods or for stuffed animals and rainbows in neighbors’ windows? Let me know by email at editor@gainesvilleregister.com!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
