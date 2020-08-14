My old bike is so cool, I hung it on the wall above my fireplace. (Although to be honest, my husband did most of the work.)
I have this olive-green 1973 Schwinn Breeze women’s touring bike. That means it looks like the bike that the witch rides in “The Wizard of Oz.” All I’m missing is the wicker basket on back.
I swear, though, my bike is practically a celebrity in itself. It’s got gorgeous chrome fenders and a silver-tone bell for a horn, like it walked (wheeled?) right out of “The Little Rascals.”
The catalog entry from nearly 50 years ago shows the bike cost about $75 at the time. It only has three speeds, and there’s a little lever on the right handlebar that switches from first to second to third.
I got the bike as a half-birthday present the summer after I turned 15. I have a winter birthday, and “back home” is snowy Ohio. If you want any gifts besides snow boots and a sled, you celebrate some years on your half-birthday.
The Schwinn was already more than three decades old at the time, but I rode it throughout the rest of high school and college and well into my adult years. Then in spring 2014, I got a new-to-me Fuji road bike from the 1980s with 10 gears and a set of racing handlebars, the kind that resemble a billy goat’s horns.
The Fuji is easier to ride; it’s lighter, faster and more suited to long distances. But there was no way I could part with that Schwinn.
So it stayed in storage, occasionally coming out for a nostalgic ride or when my mother-in-law needed a set of wheels during a visit. Sometime in the last few months, I suggested to my husband that it was so pretty, it could be a wall decoration.
He actually took that seriously — and even found a way to hang it up.
I spent a couple hours shining up the chrome and washing dust and grime from the painted frame. Then last Sunday, I steadied the ladder as my genius of a husband hoisted the bike with airplane wire his grandfather had bequeathed him years ago. Up it went toward the peak of our vaulted ceiling, finally suspended as if flying through the air above the mantel.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register.
