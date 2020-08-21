I’m bad at being a millennial. I don’t even use streaming services like Netflix… at least, not often.
My household usually has just one streaming subscription: Something provided by Motor Trend that fills my husband’s head with silly ideas about modifying cars and trucks. But I recently got the hankering to watch the Broadway musical “Hamilton.” Obviously, a trip to Broadway isn’t in the cards right now, but Disney released a recording on its Disney+ streaming service last month, so I was in luck!
In case you’ve been living under a rock, “Hamilton” is basically a dramatized version of Alexander Hamilton’s life. To be honest, all I really remembered about Hamilton was that he was the secretary of the U.S. Treasury, wrote some of the Federalist Papers, got himself shot by Aaron Burr and then got his face on some U.S. currency. I couldn’t even remember for sure whether it was the $10 bill (at least I guessed that right).
If you had asked me, I would’ve told you there wasn’t a single more boring person to write a musical about. I mean, he’s no von Trapp or Eva Peron. He’s literally famous for being an accountant.
And this is why Lin-Manuel Miranda gets paid to be on Broadway and I stay where I belong in newspapers. Because where I would throw in the towel, Miranda didn’t. Instead, he wrote and starred in a story so riveting the reviews made me want to see it. It ended up making me me laugh — and even cry.
I’ve long been a fan of musicals about historical events, like “Evita” or “1776” or “Newsies.” To me, this one ranks right up there with the rest, spurring thousands, or perhaps millions someday, to turn to history books afterward to find out how much of the story really, truly happened.
At least, that’s what I did after watching it that evening.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register.
