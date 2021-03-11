Baby pictures and punny jokes. My two favorite parts of social media.
This week, I ran across a list of suggested theme songs for Bible characters. Some Christian humorist calling himself “Josh R.R. Jokin” on Twitter started it off, but the idea took on a life of its own as response after response flowed in. And I couldn’t help but laugh as I read through them.
See if you have the same reaction. Here’s a selection of the funniest suggestions. Feel free to email me your own ideas, too!
Adam: “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor Swift
Noah: “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” Creedence Clearwater Revival
Job: “Yesterday,” The Beatles
Jabez: “Livin’ On A Prayer,” Bon Jovi
Moses: “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place,” The Animals
Joseph, Jacob’s son: “Dream A Little Dream Of Me,” The Mamas & The Papas
Samson: “Hey There Delilah,” Plain White T’s
Jael: “If I Had A Hammer,” Trini Lopez
David: “Poems, Prayers and Promises,” John Denver
Solomon: “Womanizer,” Britney Spears
The Preacher of Ecclesiastes: “Dust in the Wind,” Kansas
Esther: “God Save the Queen”
Jeremiah: “I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow,” Soggy Bottom Boys
Shadrach, Meschach and Abednego: “Ring Of Fire,” Johnny Cash
Daniel: “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” The Tokens
Nehemiah: “Another Brick In The Wall,” Pink Floyd
The prodigal son: “Carry On My Wayward Son,” Kansas
Zaccheus: “I Wish (I Was A Little Bit Taller),” Skee-Lo
Salome: “Dancing Queen,” ABBA
The Apostle Thomas: “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Journey
The Apostle Paul: “Blinded By The Light,” Manfred Mann
Paul and Silas: “Jailhouse Rock,” Elvis
The Apostle John: “Heaven Is A Place On Earth,” Belinda Carlisle
And last but not least, my favorite...
God: “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Rick Astley
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.