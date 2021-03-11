Baby pictures and punny jokes. My two favorite parts of social media.

This week, I ran across a list of suggested theme songs for Bible characters. Some Christian humorist calling himself “Josh R.R. Jokin” on Twitter started it off, but the idea took on a life of its own as response after response flowed in. And I couldn’t help but laugh as I read through them.

See if you have the same reaction. Here’s a selection of the funniest suggestions. Feel free to email me your own ideas, too!

Adam: “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor Swift

Noah: “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” Creedence Clearwater Revival

Job: “Yesterday,” The Beatles

Jabez: “Livin’ On A Prayer,” Bon Jovi

Moses: “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place,” The Animals

Joseph, Jacob’s son: “Dream A Little Dream Of Me,” The Mamas & The Papas

Samson: “Hey There Delilah,” Plain White T’s

Jael: “If I Had A Hammer,” Trini Lopez

David: “Poems, Prayers and Promises,” John Denver

Solomon: “Womanizer,” Britney Spears

The Preacher of Ecclesiastes: “Dust in the Wind,” Kansas

Esther: “God Save the Queen”

Jeremiah: “I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow,” Soggy Bottom Boys

Shadrach, Meschach and Abednego: “Ring Of Fire,” Johnny Cash

Daniel: “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” The Tokens

Nehemiah: “Another Brick In The Wall,” Pink Floyd

The prodigal son: “Carry On My Wayward Son,” Kansas

Zaccheus: “I Wish (I Was A Little Bit Taller),” Skee-Lo

Salome: “Dancing Queen,” ABBA

The Apostle Thomas: “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Journey

The Apostle Paul: “Blinded By The Light,” Manfred Mann

Paul and Silas: “Jailhouse Rock,” Elvis

The Apostle John: “Heaven Is A Place On Earth,” Belinda Carlisle

And last but not least, my favorite...

God: “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Rick Astley

Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you