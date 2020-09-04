I can’t wait till I can eat an ice cream sandwich again.
Do you ever take a couple homemade chocolate chip cookies and smash a dollop of homemade vanilla between them? That’s what I do anytime my husband bakes a batch … at least, that’s what I used to do. But for the past few weeks, I’ve been trading sweets for salads as I try to keep my baby-to-be safe and sound.
See, I’m one of the minority of expectant women diagnosed with gestational diabetes. In other words, the hormones that come with pregnancy also made my body a little worse at processing blood sugar. Anywhere from 1 in 50 to 1 in 10 pregnant women develops the condition, and certain factors — like, say, a couple of grandparents that had type 2 diabetes — make it more likely that you might develop it.
But unlike juvenile or adult-onset diabetes, most women with gestational diabetes are able to keep their blood sugar in check with diet and exercise alone. You tell me I can avoid sticking myself with insulin needles just by skipping dessert and having eggs instead of raisin bran for breakfast? Sign me up!
And for the first few weeks it was almost easy. I’m following something along the lines of a keto meal plan — that low-carb, high-protein diet some swear by — and discovering new foods is admittedly fun. But lately, I’ve found myself wishing for just one nice big gooey ice cream cookie sandwich. Sure, it’d probably send my blood sugar soaring. But it would taste.so.GOOD.
It’s been a long lesson in self-discipline and self-denial, of putting Baby’s needs before my own wishes. And that’s what’s kept me going: I know the better I manage my condition, the safer my baby is. No matter how tempting my husband’s cookies or the marvelous flavors of the Guadalajara Ice Cream Shop on Grand Avenue, I tell myself it can wait a few more weeks. After all, my baby is worth it.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
