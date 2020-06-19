I’ve said it before. If you’d told me, five years ago, that I’d find myself a handsome Canadian to wed while I was living in the middle of rural America, I’d have laughed in your face.
“Reader, I married him,” as Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre once said. And after wrapping up a complicated and expensive process two years ago to get the U.S. government to let me keep him here with me, we’re now starting yet another process to show U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that yes, we’re still married.
It’s complicated, but in a nutshell, USCIS issued him a green card two years ago on condition that we continue to show that we married for the right reasons — not in order to scam the U.S. into giving him permanent residency. That’s just what USCIS always does with newlyweds, and now that we’ve got a few years under our belt, it’s time to demonstrate we’ve built a life together as a bona fide married couple.
Sure, “people will say we’re in love,” like they did about Curly and Laurey in “Oklahoma!” But you know government officials. They want hard evidence — not just our marriage license (we already sent that when applying for the green card), but things like bank statements for accounts we hold jointly, the mortgage documents for the house we bought here and paperwork showing we’re insured as husband and wife. I’ve even got a letter from my obstetrician confirming I’m expecting our first child. If that’s not convincing, I don’t know what is!
My favorite part of this whole process, though, is going back through all the pictures we’ve taken to decide which to send to USCIS. Family Christmases, a date at the ice cream shop, the time he treated me to my first rodeo (literally), our vacation pictures — they remind me of all the wonderful memories we’ve already created these past two years. Cue sappy flashback music!
Sure, it feels like just yesterday that we got married. But with this much evidence, even USCIS can’t deny that we’re together for the long haul.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.