I remember the first time I realized my grandmother was racist.
One of my favorite stories as a child was “Cinderella.” Didn’t matter if it was the Disney animated movie or the live-action Rodgers and Hammerstein films; the transformation of a humble, mistreated daughter into a dazzling princess fascinated me. Of course, it probably helped that the story was set to song and involved a lot of pretty dresses.
I grew up chuckling over Gus-Gus the mouse and developing opinions about theatrical stage effects versus Hollywood special effects. I’d watch the 1965 film remake of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s story almost every time I visited my grandmother’s house — though my parents didn’t own it, she did, you see. And some time after the 1997 remake came out, I mentioned during a phone conversation with Grandma how much I enjoyed the new version.
I couldn’t have been more than 9 or 10 years old at the time, and I had been sheltered from the most blatant expressions of racism that I later learned had been happening during my childhood. So when my grandmother said something less than laudatory about Cinderella being played by a black woman, I didn’t understand why she was dissatisfied with the casting, or why being black even mattered. I remember saying I liked the actress’s portrayal, and I remember internally puzzling over my grandmother’s dislike the way I puzzled over math expressions in my workbook that just weren’t making any sense. What in the world could my grandmother see wrong with Brandy being the princess?
At first, I felt like I was just missing something, the way you overlook a symbol in your math homework or an apostrophe in your handwriting assignment. Remember, I was still in grade school; these were my world and that was the closest thing I could compare the feeling to. But later, as I pondered the puzzling conversation and the pieces still wouldn’t fit together — that’s when I began to wonder if my wonderful grandmother, who had helped me learn Roman numerals and made the best sweets and hid a glass pickle in the Christmas tree for us grandkids to find every year, was also prejudiced against some people for no good reason.
Only then did the puzzle pieces finally click. But though solving the puzzle relieved my confusion, it left sadness in its place.
I bid my grandmother goodbye from this world during my freshman year of college after she lost a long battle with several health issues. I loved her. Perhaps that’s why the conversation remains in my memory more than 20 years later.
