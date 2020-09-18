You know you’re nesting when you realize there are about two dozen things you just have to buy before the baby arrives.
Either that or I just got a little carried away shopping online.
I’ve never been much of an online shopper until this year. I prefer to handle the object I might spend money on; I want to know it fits, when it comes to clothing, or I just want to assess the quality and sometimes the color scheme to ensure I’m getting exactly what I want. Sure, maybe it’s cheaper online, but I’m OK paying a little extra for the peace of mind – not to mention the expertise you can find behind the shop counter.
Then, of course, the pandemic hit right after my husband and I found out we were expecting. Precautions must be taken, so just as I had to work on getting a bit more exercise and eat a lot less sugar, I had to adjust my shopping habits, too.
So I found myself filling my online shopping cart this week with things like receiving blankets and a crib mattress and an infant insert for a car seat. “Could you get this pair of boots, too?” my husband asked. He showed me his work boots and sure enough, they were worn clean apart.
One purchase in particular took quite some time to settle on. Dear reader, we had to decide what stuffed animal our first child would come to look upon as its most cherished possession.
Teddy Bear is overdone. Turtles are, too, my husband insisted. So we bought… a squid.
Yeah, I wasn’t sure either, at first. But then the squishiest, fuzziest little creature came out of the box and wrapped its 10 little tentacles around my heartstrings. It was a lot cuter than I had given it credit for, besides fitting in with our nursery’s seafaring theme.
As box after box showed up at our door, I pondered how much of a difference the internet has made for business in a time like this. Small businesses don’t have to invest in creating and mailing out physical catalogs – they can launch their own shopping website or page on another ecommerce service. And customers like me can still support them even when we’re not so sure about showing up at the checkout counter.
That reminds me. I’d better go order coffee, too. There’s a little coffee shop I haven’t been to in ages – and after all, I’ve got to buy something for myself amid all this baby stuff!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.