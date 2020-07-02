My Canadian husband and I have great laughs over the differences between our countries’ cultures. Sometimes, though, the differences make me think more deeply about what it means to be American.
One weekend shortly before our first anniversary, we watched the movie “1776,” a musical inspired by the development of the Declaration of Independence. He saw it as an outsider, someone whose home still pays symbolic deference to the English monarch.
It’s different for you or me; our culture has already spent more than 240 years celebrating America’s success kicking the English monarch’s butt. Not that I would say as much to the Queen’s face. Maybe that stereotypical Canadian politeness is rubbing off on me!
My beloved and I at one point paused the movie to discuss the Founding Fathers’ allegiance to their ideals of freedom, ideals so powerful they spurred these men to renounce their cultural symbols and cast off their very identity as Englishmen.
I have taken those ideals for granted. But once I considered it, I realized how incredibly powerful they were, to cause those Englishmen to fight their own king. It’s like if I all of a sudden refused to call myself American. Now when was the last time you thought about that?
As we completed the process two years ago to obtain legal permanent residency for my husband, we knew that opened up the opportunity for him to naturalize, or become a dual citizen, down the road. Naturalization culminates in a ceremony and an oath in which the new citizen swears to serve and defend the U.S. when necessary.
They are deep, solemn promises. And yet, hundreds of thousands make those promises each year. In 2018 alone, more than 756,000 immigrants became naturalized citizens — or roughly 85% of the population of Fort Worth.
And why do they do it?
Each person will answer a little differently. But many do it because America embodies freedom. Opportunity. A chance to work hard and make life better for your kids. A place where, like the Pilgrims, you can worship without fear of government intervention. And a government where if you believe the laws are wrong, you — yes, little ol’ you — can do something about it.
I am resolved to appreciate those ideals for what they are: foundational to American life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.