Well, as we’ve seen concerns ramp up about the novel coronavirus, we at the Register have been trying to do our part to help slow its spread. Anyone who can is working from home — and yes, that includes me.
It’s been an adjustment, but if there’s anything I’m used to by now in this industry, it’s change. To me, it’s an opportunity to overcome challenges and take advantage of the positives.
The best part: I have a window.
It faces south looking out onto our back yard, a view full of green grass and trees and an occasional vehicle passing by. I can watch the vagaries of the weather as the day brings sunshine or clouds or wind and rain — something I was always oblivious to at my desk deep inside the Register’s downtown office. I can even open my window to let in some fresh air when it’s warm enough!
I told my husband that having that window was in all sincerity my favorite part of working from home. Then about the middle of this week, after a once-in-a-blue-moon grocery shopping trip, he came home with a sack of birdseed and declared his intention to make a bird feeder for my window.
Birds! Practically the only thing that could make my window even better!
Not two hours later, he appeared on the other side of the windowpanes with our old iron garden hanger — designed for hanging flower pots, I think — and a soda bottle he’d added perches and holes to so birds could munch on the birdseed it held. My dad used to make bird feeders just the same way so he could watch the cardinals and the robins flit about in our back yard. I had high hopes I could do the same.
Two days passed and no birds came. But on Friday morning, I saw out of the corner of my eye a flash of red — a male cardinal had just flown up to the bird feeder, then perched himself on top, probably to tweet some love song to his mate.
He flew off a few seconds later, but the little lady he was calling soon followed, also perching there briefly before disappearing in pursuit of her man.
Moments afterward, a third bird — a small, black and gray one that might have been some sort of sparrow or finch — came to visit the garden hanger briefly.
Have you been spending more time at home lately? Let me know what you see out your window.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
