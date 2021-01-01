I’ve never really jumped on the new year’s resolution bandwagon, but the week of New Year’s Day is one of a few times throughout the year I try to take stock of who I am and where my priorities lie.
“Know thyself,” the ancient Greeks urged. The way I see it, knowing who you are helps you stay anchored when things in your life change. I didn’t feel pressure to change my whole identity when I married my Canadian or when I became editor of a newspaper, and now, I can also enjoy my new experience being a mom all the more because I am confident I know who I am distinct from my role as Lizzy’s mother.
One of the most helpful tools I’ve found to stay aware of who I am and who I’m becoming has been a set of questions presented by A.W. Tozer, an author and pastor active in the early and mid-1900s. In the book “That Incredible Christian,” he penned a chapter on self-discovery that he intended to focus primarily on the reader’s spiritual state, but the questions are good ones for general self-evaluation. They are as follows:
What do I want most?
What do I think about most?
How do I use my money?
What do I do with my leisure time?
Whose company do I enjoy?
Who or what do I admire?
What do I laugh at?
He ends his “rules for self-discovery” there, but I always tack on one more question: What do I want to change about myself?
There isn’t a right or wrong answer to these questions. The answers are as unique as the individuals. But I’ve found that being honest with myself about my own answers to these questions can help me clarify where my priorities are really at, and that’s the first step to either pushing forward on those priorities or consciously redirecting them.
The other great thing? This isn’t anything you have to do in order to know who you are. There are tons of tools out there, some more formal and some pretty casual like this, and just because this works for me, doesn’t mean it’ll work for everybody. You find what works for your circumstances and run with it. The important thing is that you do find something that spurs you to a better understanding of yourself.
Do you set new goals or conduct introspection as each new year arrives? Share your thoughts about the new year with me by email!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
