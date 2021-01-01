Linnie (Williams) Huddleston died at the age of 101 on December 30, 2020. Linnie was born on September 27, 1919 in Myra, Texas. She married Jake C. Huddleston on August 24, 1940, who preceded her in death. They had 5 children, Linda Gail Huddleston (deceased), she is survived by son Kenneth …