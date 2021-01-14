Next Monday brings our state’s annual observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Already? Man, 2021 is flying by, for good or ill.
Most years, our city is treated to a parade and ceremonies for MLK Day. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic nipped that in the bud this year. But Gainesville’s MLK Celebration committee are planning to post a video Monday on the committee’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MLKGainesville to present a more or less condensed version of the ceremonies.
Kelli Lorne Brown, committee co-chair with Jerry Henderson, told me the video will include remarks from a few people including Mayor Jim Goldsworthy. MLK essay contest winners will also read their essays on video, she said.
Since it’s a video, you don’t need to be any particular place at any set time to participate. Just check the committee’s Facebook page after about midmorning Monday to access it.
This year’s theme is “now is the time to make justice a reality,” Brown told me. That’s a line from Martin Luther King Jr.’s most famous speech, when he proclaimed “I have a dream” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
“Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood,” he said. “Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God's children.”
The whole speech is worth a read or a listen, if you haven’t heard it in a while. King drew heavily on his studies and experience as a Baptist minister to write it, filling the speech not just with references to America’s founding principles but also with biblical imagery and teachings like brotherly love.
One other note. The local committee is still awarding scholarships this year. Two high school seniors will receive $500 scholarships funded by the MLK Committee and two more will get scholarships funded by the North Central Texas College Foundation, Brown said. If you’d like to donate toward the scholarship fund, you can do so by check to “MLK Celebration Commitee Fund” and mailing it to 1009 Wheeler Creek Drive, Gainesville, TX 76240; or you can make a donation via PayPal to paypal.me/gainesvillemlk.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager at the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
