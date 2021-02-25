My life has been full of scammers lately. But so far, I have outsmarted them all.
I keep getting these phone calls with an automated telemarketer telling me I could get a discount on my Oncor electric bill. Thing is, Oncor isn't who bills me for electric. My electric company does. The first time I got this call was just after a lot of Gainesville residents had gotten power back on last week, so for a split second I thought — maybe? After all, the Texas energy market does get confusing sometimes.
But one of the most important things I learned to avoid getting scammed was to place a call myself, to a number I was sure was legitimate, before discussing sensitive info – you know, like account and credit card numbers. There was a live person on the line after the automated message, so I asked for a number I could call the would-be scammer back at, and then once they gave me one, I hung up.
Here's where I felt vindicated for my initial skepticism. I put the phone number into an internet search engine, and nowhere in the search results was it connected to Oncor. But, it sure did pop up on those websites where you can report scammy callers.
And a few weeks ago, I was chatting with a couple when they mentioned their computer had started going haywire a few minutes before I stopped in. It happened when they were on a website, they told me, and displayed an error message saying they needed to call a software support technician at such-and-such number. Wouldn't you know it, the support tech said someone was trying to hack into their computer and the tech needed to perform a Windows update for them.
That all sounded pretty fishy to me. I've heard of scammers pretending to be support techs like that, so I suggested they plug the phone number they called into a search engine to see if it was legitimate. Sure enough, it was fake — no connection to any legitimate computer tech company, but lots of connections to spammers. The “support tech” was actually a hacker and it had all been a ruse to get control of their computer.
I told them what I had guessed and they acted fast to disconnect their computer from the internet so the hacker lost control. And not a moment too soon. They called a local computer technician they trusted for advice after that, and that tech — the real one — told them if the hacker had finished the job, the computer would've been as useless as a brick.
Who knew something as simple as a Google search would come in so handy!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
