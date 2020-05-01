After a long day of work, one of my favorite things to do these days is go outside and keep my husband company as he finishes up one automotive project or another in the waning evening light.
He’s been on furlough for a few weeks and took advantage of the time off to take care of a number of back-burner projects that have been waiting for his attention, in some cases for years. Nearly every day, he gets himself covered in oil and grease as he rips apart one vehicle or another to repair or replace a part, then puts it all back together again.
Our neighbors, a couple with a young daughter, have some of the same interests, so occasionally we shoot the breeze for a while until the mosquitoes start biting. The other day, the four of us were chatting across the lawn about my husband’s latest project, which had briefly spilled itself all over the driveway in addition to the garage. My husband and the male half of the neighbor couple started comparing notes on which junkyards they preferred and what parts they’d found trouble obtaining, or some such minutiae. That went on for a few minutes, then us gals just looked at each other and started giggling.
Well, we tried to contain ourselves. But ultimately I started snorting, almost, in that way you do when you’re failing to hold in a guffaw. That probably made her laugh as much as what we found funny in the first place.
Her husband and mine paused and looked at us, a little perplexed. I explained that they’d started jabbering in jargon way above our heads several minutes before, and us wives had lost it over how familiar it felt to watch our beloveds become absorbed in conversations we could only describe as … bewildering.
It was one of those “Oh, you too!” moments you share between friends. And as passionate as our husbands are about something as obscure as a car part for a vehicle none of us even owns, it was hilarious.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.