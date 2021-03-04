Mashed green beans are the grossest food on the planet.
But my baby daughter hasn't found that out yet.
I tell you, it's a good thing she doesn't know what she's missing, because otherwise I'm sure she'd turn up her nose in disgust at the little spoonfuls of pea-green goop I offer her at supper now. I mean, wouldn't you?
But it's one of exactly four substances she's ever tasted in her life. She doesn't yet understand that the world contains delicious treats like Braum's ice cream or homemade chocolate chip cookies or carrot cake from Tom Thumb's bakery.
To be fair, she doesn’t yet understand that her toes exist, either. Baby steps. Literally.
Back to the green beans – my least favorite vegetable of all time. My mom would make me count five green beans to eat when I was a kid, and you better bet I found the smallest little beans I could get away with.
But my baby girl?
She loves the stuff.
I’m serious.
Spoonful after spoonful, she gobbled up two ounces of the goop one night this week. Doesn’t sound like much, but when your stomach capacity is roughly six or seven whole ounces, counting your milk or formula, that’s a pretty big accomplishment.
Num-num-num went the little mouth as the tiny bowl of mush disappeared down her throat. Several big smiles spread across her face between spoonfuls. You'd have thought we were feeding her cake.
Whatever floats your boat, kiddo.
Mom lore and my baby girl's doctor suggest babies are more likely to eat their vegetables if you introduce those before letting Little One know that sweet, sugary fruits exist. I figured, why not? She's a firstborn so she's bound to be the experimental kid, anyway, and it certainly isn't going to hurt to give her veggies first.
Next up: Mashed peas. Such a delicacy, eh?
But just you wait till we start feeding you mashed bananas, baby girl. You won't know what to do with yourself.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
