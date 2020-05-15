We have a thief in our midst at my household. We’re pretty sure he prowls at night in a black mask… and a striped tail.
My husband brought home a suet feeder and some suet this week as a surprise addition to the little birdwatching station outside my work-from-home window. We’d seen a downy woodpecker perching at my feeder a few times and thought she might enjoy hammering at a suet. So there my husband hung the wire suet feeder, high up a narrow pole. He’d already secured a mousetrap a little ways up from the base to deter squirrels, after I’d laughed my head off at the one squirrel that managed to shimmy up the rod. The critter had found himself precariously balanced on the bird feeder perches, fantastically unable to contort his snout within reach of the holes where the birdseed came out.
We didn’t see our little woodpecker at the suet that first day, but I went to bed with high hopes that just a few more days might pass before I’d spot him. It was not to be.
My husband looked out the window the next morning and called out, “someone stole my suet!”
Sure enough, it had disappeared from its hook and was certainly nowhere to be found in the yard. What would have taken it? We weren’t sure, but my husband was determined to solve the mystery.
“I paid six dollars for that,” he complained. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him so amusingly miffed.
A little internet research later, I learned raccoons are particularly fond of suet — and of course, are quite capable even of launching themselves up a narrow metal rod to reach something tasty, if they set their mind to it. While we have no actual evidence, I’d say it’s pretty safe to assume one of the neighborhood pests carried ours off that stormy night.
The next farm store purchase might be more than six dollars, though. It seems we need a trail cam, too.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
