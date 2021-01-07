This week, I identify a lot with my biblical namesake. Her son’s name meant “he laughs,” and my infant daughter let out her first little giggle on Tuesday.
The baby is 14 weeks old now and I’ve gotten used to coming home from work in the evening and devoting myself to playing with her for the rest of her waking hours. We make silly faces at each other, enough for a photo album full of blackmail material, or so my husband tells me. We sing and we dance or wave our hands in time with the music. We even read books together in both English and Spanish. I’m slowly teaching my husband to pronounce Spanish words, too.
The experience fascinates me; it’s been over a decade since I spent much time with young children, so it’s like I’m almost as new to the world of playtime as she is.
It seems so simple, yet playtime is crucial for a baby’s development, as I've recently been reminded. Children naturally hone their physical abilities through play, not to mention their cognitive and social skills, according to Laurel Bongiorno, the director of Champlain College’s graduate program in early childhood education and a former preschool teacher. Play and learning, she added, go hand in hand.
“Think about them as a science lecture with a lab,” Bongiorno wrote in an article for the National Association for the Education of Young Children. “Play is the child’s lab.”
I can see what she means. My little girl started smiling several weeks ago, and seems to treat playtime as practice time. When I smile, she smiles back – which, of course, just makes my grin grow bigger. I laugh at her cute little antics and I’m pretty sure that’s how she’s learning to laugh in response.
So is it time to start repeating “mama” over and over?
Maybe not just yet. She’s still a few months away from being able to form her first words. But as my husband observed this week, she’s cooing a collection of vowel sounds now and seems on her way to babbling out entire sentences of baby gibberish, as if in imitation of the thousands of words she must hear from me and my husband each day.
Oh, and those tiny little fingers have definitely learned to clutch at my hair. When they said physical abilities, they apparently meant having an iron-fisted grip.
Do you have children or grandchildren in your life? Tell me your favorite games to play with them – I love hearing new ideas!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.