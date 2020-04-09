We’re making some major changes next week as we look toward the future, and I want to explain how they are going to help us bring you the best local news and features for years to come.
Starting with next Wednesday’s edition, we will be publishing five editions per week online and three of those will also be published in print. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, print subscribers will receive the best of our local news and sports stories as well as the coupons and other features they’ve come to depend on in print form. On Wednesdays and Fridays, we’ll have our E-Paper online with more local news and information as well as multimedia that can’t be shared in print.
Keep reading for more specifics on how we’ve adjusted both our e-editions and print editions to keep serving both our longtime print readers and our growing digital audience. But first, let’s talk about why we’re making these changes.
Change is how a business stays healthy. If Henry Ford hadn’t completely turned his auto business upside-down, Ford Motor Co. wouldn’t be the world’s fifth-largest automaker today. If Steve Jobs had stuck with building computers and had never taken the risk of introducing the iPhone, Apple Inc. wouldn’t have become the world’s largest technology company. Sustainable companies look toward what customers will need tomorrow — not just right now — and plan for it.
The Register has been serving Gainesville and Cooke County for 130 years as of this coming August. But news outlets like us now face a challenging market compounded by the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The pandemic has hurt us just like it has other businesses. While subscribers are the reason we do what we do, we rely on advertising revenue to support our work, and that has taken a hit.
As any other business, we must make adventurous decisions to ensure we remain here not just today or this year, but for a long time still to come. And across the industry, the signs point to one thing: The growth of digital readership.
The signs have been illuminated in neon colors lately, as we’ve covered local news amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Visits to our website have more than doubled and digital subscriptions have increased 20% in a single month. At the same time, print subscriptions have remained flat and the limitations of print meant breaking news arrived in mailboxes in some cases more than 24 hours after we’d published it online.
We know you depend on us to report what’s happening in Gainesville and Cooke County, so it’s our duty to ensure we remain a healthy news operation in order to serve you. That means we must grow with the times.
Now, for specifics. By reducing what we spend on newsprint and print delivery, we can keep other important things the same: We’re not laying off employees, we’re not reducing the number of news stories we publish and we’re not increasing the cost of a subscription. This change also means we can publish news sooner and more directly, sending it straight to your email inbox, GDR smartphone app or social media feed as it happens. That goes for obituaries, too — they’ll appear online daily just like they do now.
We’re still publishing the same number of editions, as well. Just like now, you’ll be able to access a fresh e-edition five days a week on our website, gainesvilleregister.com. All subscribers already have this built into their subscription for no extra charge, but if you haven’t activated it yet, give us a call at 940-665-5511 and tell us your email address — we’ll get you set up to access not just the e-edition, but even more on our website that we just can’t fit in the paper.
By the way, we’re also moving certain features to Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday because we know some readers still depend on the print versions of them. Grocery store ads and coupons will be in one of those three editions, as well as our TV guide and weekly church listings. We’ll print puzzle answers the same day, rather than the following day. And if there’s a particularly heartwarming story that first appeared on Wednesday or Friday, we’ll be able to consider reprinting it in one of the print versions so it can be put in a family scrapbook.
Subscribers, we know you value us and we know you want us to be here for years to come. We thank you for your continued support and we welcome your feedback. If you have any questions that we haven’t answered here, feel free to call 940-665-5511, email me at editor@gainesvilleregister.com or email Publisher Lisa Chappell at lchappell@cnhi.com.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
