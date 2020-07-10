Casting an early ballot for Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican party joint primary runoff election apparently puts me in a tiny minority.
As I gathered information for today’s front-page story about Tuesday’s election, Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison sent me a chart breaking down early ballots cast by age range of voter. Hang with me here, because even though it’s a bunch of numbers, it gets kind of interesting.
First, voters ages 65-74 were the largest bloc, followed by voters at least 75 years old and then by voters in the 55-64 age range. It’s pretty well known by now that older Americans are more likely to vote, and Cooke County looked to be no exception this round.
Then I looked at my own age range — 25-34 years old. There were even more 18-24-year-olds who cast ballots early than there were folks my age. In fact, we late 20s and early 30-somethings were the smallest voting bloc of all.
I pointed out how few voters were my age. “You need to tell all your young friends to vote,” Harrison told me.
She’s an elections administrator, so it’s in her job description to encourage more voting. I get that. But even still, she’s not wrong.
Why don’t folks my age vote? I don’t know, so any guesses I’d make here would be just speculation.
But if I had my druthers, everyone would set aside the time to cast a vote. It’s crucial for sustaining our American tradition of government by the people and for the people.
Fortunately, there’s still time to cast a ballot. While early voting ended Friday, Election Day will still be this coming Tuesday, when polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as usual. There’s not a lot on the ballot, but what’s there is still important, like candidates to fill outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry’s seat in Congress.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
