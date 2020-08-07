If there’s one thing I’ve learned while dealing with the personal impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s how valuable a simple walk outside can be.
While my husband was furloughed for a few weeks, we started taking a walk almost every evening, partly for my health as I carry our first baby. It’s one of those things that maybe I should’ve been doing all along, but better late than never, eh? As we began exploring different routes nearby, we started meeting more neighbors, seeing more interesting architecture and finding features I think of as Easter eggs — unexpected pleasures.
As the shadows stretch long in the evening sunlight, we sometimes pick a route south of town where we cross one of the area creeks. It’s never the same walk twice, even on the same path. We wave at different folks or find new animals to observe; we see homeowners’ progress as they carry out repairs or improvements; we notice the water level rising and falling in creeks and ponds; we enjoy changing patterns of wildflowers and other roadside growth.
And while we walk, we talk. Oh, do we ever! Whether it’s narrating events of the day to one another, making plans for when our baby arrives or imagining silly antics I wouldn’t actually let my husband do in real life, we spend that half-hour or so buttressing our channels of communication.
My husband observed just the other day that as much as we talk, we’re doomed to have either a chatterbox child or one as silent as a stone.
I first took my husband’s hand on a walk years ago when we were newly dating, and it seems I haven’t let go since. But I’ve slowed my gait a little recently as our little one grows, so lately, I’ve had to keep hold of his hand just so he won’t leave me in the dust!
