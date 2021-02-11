Roses are red, violets are blue; if your loppers are out, you’re right on cue.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and that means it’s almost time to trim your rose bushes, at least if you live here in North Texas. The signs of spring are starting; the dandelions are peppering your neighbor’s lawn and the bluebirds are nesting. It sure doesn’t seem like it with the cold we’ve been experiencing these last few days, but in a matter of weeks you’ll be able to stop and smell the roses.
The Texas AgriLife Extension recommends pruning your rose bushes in February or early March – while the plant is still dormant in late winter, but after the last freeze. If you time it right, you get a burst of beautiful blooms in the spring and the bush continues to bloom repeatedly throughout the summer.
Sounds like a wonderful belated Valentine’s gift to me!
Pruning always seems such a violent activity to me, though. Lop, lop, lop, off with the dead, diseased or weak branches. Away with the canes growing too closely to another, stronger one. Down with all but a couple feet of height. I swear, it feels like I’m killing the entire thing when I leave just a few stalks trimmed back, but it never fails that those stalks explode into a bevy of blooms come springtime.
One tip I’m going to be more conscious of following when I prune my rose bushes this year is to prune down to a live bud that’s pointing outward – so new growth faces out where I can see it, not inward where it’ll just be saying hi to a bunch of boring old stalks. I’ve been careful to cut stalks at a 45-degree angle, like they say to, but it’s time to be more purposeful about where I want the new growth to happen.
I’m kind of dreading my brush with thorns, though. My hands are more chapped and dry this year – no doubt to more diligent handwashing – and I’m afraid even my gardening gloves might not be enough to protect them from the ravages of the rose bushes. I’ll have my little months-old sidekick around, too, and she’s just reached the stage where she tries to grab at anything interesting. Try as I might, I’m sure to fail at keeping her little hands off the pruned stalks, and Lord help us all the first time she clenches her fist around a thorn.
But perhaps it’ll be a lesson learned, for both of us – and next year she may remain content to sit a few feet away as I wrangle the prickly plants.
What’s popping up in your garden this spring? Let me know by email!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.