If you've had a bad day … or a bad week … you can take comfort in this: At least you're not captain of the container ship that jammed the Suez Canal.
Yes. That Suez Canal. The one that keeps you from having to literally go all the way around Africa to get to your destination.
A container ship called the Ever Given — one of the largest such ships in the world, mind you — got stuck sideways in the canal early Tuesday, Texas time. As I write this Thursday, it's still there, and some reports indicate it could take days, or even weeks, to get it out.
Why am I following the news about a stuck ship in Egypt, you ask?
Because this year may as well be 2020's evil little brother. Anyone got “traffic jam in the Suez” on their 2021 Bingo card?
But in all seriousness, blocking the Suez is a really good way to throw a wrench in transportation logistics for the entire world. Something like 50 cargo ships go through it on any given day. The Associated Press reported that “famed shipping journal Lloyd’s List estimates each day the Suez Canal is closed disrupts over $9 billion worth of goods that should be passing through the waterway.” The BBC reported that 12% of the world's trade goes through the canal.
Y'all. If it stays closed, most all of the goods are going to have to be shipped around the horn of Africa instead. That takes almost two weeks longer.
A friend of mine, Gainesville photographer Tony Avila, put it this way.
“In Gainesville, the train blocks California Street,” he said, and you have to go around via the U.S. 82 overpass. “It adds 10-15 minutes to the trip.
“This would be like us having to drive to OREGON to 'go around.'”
He added his take was that “waiting on the train isn't so bad after all.”
I have to agree.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
