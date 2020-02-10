Understanding challenges among African Americans is vital in contemporary society. Many people think the issues of racism, discrimination and unfair treatment no longer exist. It is safe to say that things have gotten better, but to say the issues no longer exist exhibits one’s lack of knowledge. Historically, the divide between African Americans and Whites was very apparent. If a white person said a black person did something, no matter what the African American said, they were not believed. An example of this form of treatment was carried out in the killing of Emmett Louis Till. Emmett was a 14-year-old African American boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman in her grocery store. The killers were arrested and tried but were acquitted of the crime. The brutality of his murder and the acquittal gained national attention. Later, the accuser admitted that she fabricated her story but by that time, 14-year-old Emmett was dead. Currently, in Mississippi, a center has been named in honor of Emmett. Within the past two years, the sign in front of the building has been destroyed and replaced three times. Many may say, “yes, but that’s in Mississippi.” Well, what about James Byrd Jr. who was murdered by three white supremacists in Jasper, Texas, in 1998? Granted, Till’s murder was before the work of the many civil rights leaders, but Byrd’s occurred after the civil rights movement. James Byrd thought he was getting a ride and some drinks from people who wanted to hang out with him. Consequently, he was chained to a truck and dragged for three miles. Byrd’s dragging was ruled a hate crime and the defendants were prosecuted.
In the ’60s, civil rights leaders sacrificed time, effort and for some, their lives, to ensure African Americans were viewed and treated as humans and not animals or property. As we examine America today, we can see that the efforts of Dr. Martin Luther King, Medgar Evers and many others were not in vain. African Americans are now able to vote, get a good education, drink from fountains that are not labeled and eat at nice restaurants.
North Central Texas College is hosting events across its six campuses this month to celebrate Black History Month, including a panel discussion with key African American leaders in our communities. The purpose of these events is to inform society that, even in 2020, there is still much work to do. Most incidents involving racism are isolated and not made public unless the person who was impacted is willing to speak. It’s true that there are African Americans who have achieved great things and a lot of those achievers are employed at North Central Texas College. Many people feel that because they don’t see the signs up stating “Whites Only” or “Blacks Only,” racism no longer exits. Unfortunately, when the signs were up African Americans were able to identify those who cared little for them, but now it’s only known when the behavior is displayed. Racism is an issue of the heart. There are people who exhibit racism and are totally unaware of their behavior. There are others who justify their behavior by using scriptures in the Bible. It is the panel’s desire to bring to light some of those unknown behaviors, dispel the justifications, and bring awareness to those in attendance that racism is still very much alive.
Surely we all know that racism is not isolated to one race. Every race has experienced racism, but during Black History Month we will address the challenges and achievements within the African American culture, past and present. I would like to thank Harry Eaddy, president of the Denton African American Scholarship Foundation and director for the Denton Black Film Festival; DesMontes L. Stewart, Ed.D., superintendent of Gainesville Independent School District; Joy Kirven, CEO of Zarcode LLC in Denton; Melvin Harris, EIT of Aguirre & Fields LP in Houston; and Minister Welton Stoker of Parkview Church of Christ for their service on the panel. You can view the footage from the panel discussion at blackhistory.nctc.edu.
Cherly Furdge is division chair for public administration and management at North Central Texas College, where she has been employed since August 2000. She has also been a program coordinator and faculty senate president.
