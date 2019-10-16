It is great to finally have some fall weather roll into North Texas. The fall season always brings with it some great community events. Hopefully you had the chance to enjoy this year’s Depot Days festival. A special thank you to everyone at the chamber of commerce, all of the community volunteers and the city employees who helped make this event a reality. There is a lot of preparation and hours put into this event and it does not go unnoticed. It’s awesome when people come together to make such a spectacular event possible in our community.
I want to wish a special thank you and congratulations to the Frank Buck Zoological Society volunteers and the zoo staff for a great event this month at Liberty Hall. The turnout for the zoological society’s annual fundraiser was outstanding and the evening was really a lot of fun. It was another stellar example of how generous and committed of a community we live in.
It is great to see that Liberty Crossing’s monthly Market Days continues to grow. If you haven’t had a chance to visit the Market Days you should mark your calendar for Oct. 25-27. Market Days has a really nice diversity of quality vendors, that I think you will really enjoy. Hard to imagine that it is time to start thinking about Christmas shopping, but that time is upon us. Market Days is a great opportunity to take pick up some really unique and quality gifts for your friends and family.
Did you see the big dustup last week around the photograph of Ellen Degeneres and President George W. Bush at the Dallas Cowboy Green Bay Packers game? Isn’t it amazing and troubling that people in our society have become so splintered that they, both sides, throw a fit over a simple photograph. I really appreciate the way that Ellen handled the detractors. We are all just people, we all have our own ideas and opinions. Just because you don’t share the same ideas doesn’t mean you can’t be civil or even be friends. Spirited debate, about all topics, among friends is usually incredibly beneficial. Let’s work towards and focus on “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
I remain very optimistic about the future of Gainesville and our North Texas community. I encourage everyone to share their thoughts and ideas with your elected representatives. You may have a great idea for our community that no one else has thought of, solutions began with great conversations. This community belongs to all of us and will only be as great as we all make it. Thanks for what you do, big or small, to make us better.
Everyone on city council was really pleased to see our community recently highlighted in a chapter of “Valuable Partnerships Cooperation Innovation and the Future of Municipal Texas” by Robert Sullivan. Before the naysayers start in, that Sullivan is no relation to our city manager, Barry Sullivan. Robert Sullivan is dean of the College of Humanities and Social Services at Dallas Baptist University. Our city manager was interviewed for the book in relation to the implementation of the Lean Six Sigma program in Gainesville. It is a great testimony to the outstanding work of both he and our city employees around efficiencies in government and the collaborative efforts to maximize the most benefit for our citizens from the tax dollars collected. Congratulations to Barry and everyone at the city who has taken part in and continues to participate in the Lean Six Sigma program.
Lastly, I want to thank Steve Gordon for his years of service on City Council. Steve has volunteered his time to serve our community for many years and in many capacities. Steve let us know recently that he will be relocating to get closer to his grandkids and will be resigning from council. We all really appreciate Steve’s dedication and service to our community and wish him and Bernadine all the best that life has to offer.
Gainesville Mayor Jim Goldsworthy has held public office since being elected to the city council in 2005 and has been mayor since 2011. He is a local insurance agent and has lived in Gainesville since 1991.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.