One of my buddies recently told me, “rumors and lies take the elevator and truth always takes the stairs.” Let’s please continue up the stairs. I remain committed to the truth, to our democracy, and trying to heal our great community. In our COVID crazy pandemic world, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find clarity and truth. When you add in Facebook warriors and protests, we miss almost any opportunity to come together, to have civil dialogue and to move our community forward.
I hope you all have a chance to watch the videos from our council meeting on Aug. 4; you can find them on our city website www.gainesville.tx.us. There you can see the unfiltered truth of our council’s actions related to the monument in Leonard Park and make your own judgement.
As I watched the video myself, I regretted a few things. I regretted the unnecessary cuss words that I used and I regretted my comments about the Morton Museum of Cooke County becoming a “real” museum. The volunteers at the Morton do a great job maintaining the museum with very limited resources. I also regret that I failed to mention the title of the book written and endorsed by the Daughters of the Confederacy; it is the “The Ku Klux Klan our Invisible Empire.” This is the same UDC, at the same period in history, that erected those generic monuments 50-60 years after the Civil War. It was also a time that Klan rallies overflowed our square. I have heard from many, my great-great-great-uncle or grandfather fought for the South. Undoubtedly, many great people and well-intentioned people fought on both sides of the Civil War. It was a war that literally ripped our nation and our community in half. In relation to our ancestors, I will add I have yet to hear from anyone that stated “…also my great, great… and my great… were in the Klan.” I’m not insinuating that they were, I just want to shine some truth on when and why those generic monuments were erected.
It is unfortunate that our efforts to unite our community, to follow the democratic process and the community dialogue that we engaged in was lost in protest and the insanity of what our nation is currently experiencing with lawless mobs. I will not try to reiterate the narrative of what we did and why in this print; please watch the video and you can hear it entirely unedited and uncensored. Hopefully we can keep climbing those stairs to the truth, have civil dialogue and heal as a community.
On a separate topic I want to commend our city manager, Barry Sullivan, and all of our city employees for their efforts, now and in the past, that have allowed us to maintain our AA financial ranking and helped us hold the tax rate even during the slowdown in our economy and the extreme challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Your efforts for efficiencies and your continued efforts to run our city government like a business are greatly appreciated and to be commended.
We greatly appreciate everyone’s efforts to keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum. Our medical professionals have done tremendous work and the COVID-19 task force has done a great job keeping our community informed and prepared. The sacrifices everyone has made have allowed schools to start on time and our business community to remain open and engaged. We all look forward to being able to have large group gatherings and getting our community and our great nation running at full capacity.
Lastly, I encourage us all to pray. Pray for each other, pray for our community, pray for our law enforcement and our first responders, pray for our nation, pray for our president and all elected officials. We will all get through this together. There is a place for unity, there is a place for greatness in our nation and there is a place for peace. It’s all at the top of those stairs. It starts with truth and it happens with civil dialogue.
God bless you all, God bless our community and our God bless our great nation.
Gainesville Mayor Jim Goldsworthy has held public office since being elected to the city council in 2005 and has been mayor since 2011. He is a local insurance agent and has lived in Gainesville since 1991.
