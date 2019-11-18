A special thank you to all that participated in our Veterans Day celebration this year at our civic center. While weather dictated we move the event indoors and forgo the fireworks show this year, our team at the civic center did an outstanding job making sure the event was first class. We really are so fortunate to live in a state that is home to so many veterans; one in 12 Texans served in our armed services. We are doubly blessed to live in a community that continues to honor and hold these veterans in the highest regard. Thank you to all that participated in this year’s Veterans Day celebration and a very special thank you again to all the men and women who have served and continue serve our great nation.
As we transition into fall I want to wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving! I hope that you all will have a chance to spend quality time with loved ones this holiday season, reflect on our blessings and slow down for a while in this busy world. We all have so much to be thankful for; don’t let the retail world “fast forward” you to the Christmas season until you’ve had a chance to appreciate and enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday.
Collectively, wouldn’t it be great to tell others that we are thankful for them? Maybe it’s great customer service, maybe it’s your child’s favorite teacher, maybe it’s the person that volunteers for everything in your church. That list really goes on and on. Think about how many people we have in our world that go to work every day or volunteer every day to make our lives safer and better. Seek them out and tell them “thank you”; it would really be great for our society if that thought process was contagious.
From a mayor and city council standpoint, we are very thankful for everyone on our city team. Two hundred-plus people who keep us safe, make sure we have utilities, work to provide the best possible public spaces and are constantly working to grow and build the best possible Gainesville. We also are very thankful for everyone who volunteers on our various city boards and committees.
As reported earlier, we have a new city councilman who will be filling the unexpired term of Steve Gordon. I mentioned earlier that Steve is stepping down to spend more time with family and grandchildren in Florida and California. Steve has done a great job representing his ward and our community and we are all very appreciative of Steve’s service to our community. We wish Steve and Bernice the very best, look forward to them still being a part of our community and applaud their decision to make family their first priority.
We welcome Brandon Eberhart to council to fill Steve’s unexpired term. We all are very appreciative of Brandon’s willingness to volunteer for this time and look forward to having him serve on our city council.
As always, we are appreciative of the Register providing the platform for the various taxing entities to submit these columns. All of us, working together, are what make our communities rise or fall. I continue to encourage everyone’s thoughts, ideas and input in relation to our collective future and our growth and development. We have made great strides financially, developmentally and overall as a community. We remain focused on our obvious challenges but more importantly continue to see all of the great things that are possible for all of us in our community.
We have so much to be thankful for! On behalf of our city council and our city staff we wish each of you all of the very best and hope that we can all make the “thank you” mindset contagious. Happy Thanksgiving and thank you, for what you do every day, to help make our community better.
Gainesville Mayor Jim Goldsworthy has held public office since being elected to the city council in 2005 and has been mayor since 2011. He is a local insurance agent and has lived in Gainesville since 1991.
