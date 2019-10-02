Asylees and refugees have been in the news a lot in recent months. For an immigration attorney, trying to keep up with the changes, the court filings, the injunctions, etc. has been a bit like watching a fast-paced tennis match of repeated back and forth and wondering if the courts will approve or call a fault. Asylees and refugees are often confU.S.ed with one another. So here are the basics, without taking into account any of the most recent changes that may or may not ever become permanent.
An asylee has historically presented himself at a point of entry to the U.S. and requested to be admitted to the U.S. in order to fully present his case to U.S. immigration inside of the U.S. In contrast, a refugee is outside the U.S. and goes through a long and detailed process in order to obtain a refugee visa outside of the U.S. So the main difference between an asylee and a refugee is largely geographical and procedural. Both groups are fleeing their home countries due to having been persecuted or because of a well-founded fear of being persecuted in the future. The reason for the persecution must be by their government and must be related to their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion. There is no quota on the number of asylees admitted annually. The number of refugees admitted annually is set by the President and Congress.
An asylee will file for asylum after entry to the U.S. He will have to present a detailed case to prove up his claim. This will be done either before a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer or in front of a U.S. Immigration Court judge. The evidence can vary widely, but often foreign nationals bear physical scars of being shot, stabbed, disfigured, etc. An asylee applicant can file for work authorization so that he can be employed during the time that his case is being decided. The asylee will also have to undergo a medical exam and a criminal background check just as any other immigrant must do. After being granted asylum, which can take months or years, the foreign national must then wait one year before applying for legal permanent residence. Applicants for asylum generally do not qualify for government benefits. After a foreign national has been granted asylum, he may qualify for some benefits; however, most asylee applicants will have already gotten settled on their own after having received their work authorization.
In 2018, 42,224 asylum cases were decided, and 65% of those were denied. Denied cases do not mean that the foreign national did not have a good claim. Approval rates vary wildly from one geographic area of the U.S. to another and from one immigration judge to another in the same city. Foreign nationals who apply for asylum without the help of legal representation have only a slim chance for approval. Asylees do not have the right to a government-appointed attorney. They must pay for their own attorney or try to find an attorney willing to take their case on a pro bono basis. There are a number of charitable organizations that will represent asylees at a low cost, such as Catholic Charities. In recent years, the largest number of asylees have come from China.
In contrast, a refugee will have to go through several steps outside of the U.S., including a background check, a medical exam and several interviews, before being admitted to the U.S. The process takes an average of two years. Upon entry to the U.S., the refugee is given work authorization. He must wait one year before he can apply for legal permanent residence. Refugees receive some government assistance in order to help them get settled in the U.S. It comes from a variety of sources and varies depending on a number of factors.
The number of refugees that the U.S. accepts every year varies widely, depending on a variety of factors. Looking back provides some perspective for their countries of origin. From 1975 to 2017, the largest numbers of refugees admitted to the U.S. came from Asia. During this same time frame, the next largest number came from Europe, especially from the late 1980s to the early 2000s, due to the fall of the Soviet Union. The U.S. started to accept a growing number of refugees from Africa, and they make up the third largest group during this period. From 1975 to 2017, the U.S. has accepted only a very small number of refugees from Latin America. The number accepted from Latin America is minuscule compared to any of the other groups. For an easy visualization of a graph showing the US’s historic refugee population, you can read the Pew Research article “Key facts about refugees to the U.S.” online at pewresearch.com.
Refugees do not get to pick which country they will be sent to for resettlement. The U.S. states which have regularly taken in the most refugees have been California, Texas and New York.
For the 2008 fiscal year a decade ago, Texas accepted 5,113 refugees. That year, Texas had a population of over 24 million. So that is one refugee for about every 4,750 Texans. The country sending the highest number of refugees that year was Burma.
For the 2018 fiscal year, Texas took in 1,692 refugees. Texas had a population of almost 29 million. So that is one refugee for about every 17,000 Texans. The country sending the highest number of refugees that year was the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Alice Gruber has been practicing U.S. immigration and naturalization law since 1995. Since 2007, she has practiced in Cooke County for a range of small to medium-sized corporate clients nationwide, quarter horse ranches in Texas and individuals. If you’d like to suggest a specific immigration topic for a future column, email alice@alicegruber.com.
