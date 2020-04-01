COVID-19 has affected my immigration practice in a number of ways. U.S. immigration has tried to react quickly to the developing storm, but this is like nothing that they have experienced before now.
Immigration attorneys are used to vast changes. For those of us who have been practicing for a number of years, we have seen a lot. Some things get harder, some things get easier and some things stay the same. One thing that stays the same is my admiration for immigrants who come here and create a life. The U.S. is a great country. There is a lot of opportunity. But it is not easy. Being an immigrant is hard.
About a third of my law practice is couples who are going through the process of marriage-based immigration. They often have questions about whether or not the interview is like in the movies where the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer asks some trick question — like what color is your spouse’s toothbrush. As long as it’s a solid case, it’s not like the movies. It’s boring. It’s uneventful. It’s paperwork. It’s entering some data into the computer. Once it is over, it’s a letdown. Although the couple is really happy that it is over, so it’s a win. And I always breathe a sigh of relief. I’ve seen some weird things over the years, so no case is really ever routine.
Everyone is so excited once they finally get their USCIS interview notice in the mail. Especially the foreign nationals who have had complications which have prevented them from traveling internationally for a while. Complications are common because U.S. immigration law is very, very harsh and because adjudication times for filings have increased greatly in recent years. Even if a foreign national meets all the requirements to be able to travel internationally, because of the complexity and unpredictability, I often tell them that it is better if they don’t travel. I have had so many young men who say that the first thing that they want to be able to do is go home and see their mom.
A number of my local clients have come to Texas because of the quarter horse industry. One is a young man from France. He came here to work on a ranch and met a young woman who is a U.S. citizen who had also moved to the area for the quarter horse industry. They got married. In filing their case (or any marriage-based case), I ask for photos to prove the relationship. The photos are always a window into a happy life of weddings, friends, babies, vacation trips, family events with relatives, etc.
I have a colleague that describes practicing immigration as being “happy law,” as eventually most clients obtain their legal permanent residence. He’s right. It’s happy. But it’s mainly a lot of paperwork. I often joke that most people would think that what I do is boring, but I enjoy it — the people, the documents, learning new things, etc. But on occasion, there are some not-so-happy situations.
When the name of this particular client from France appeared on my iPhone screen, I kind of assumed that he might have a question about USCIS’s recent shutdown of in-person interviews. I had just told him a couple days before that this could affect his interview that was scheduled in a few weeks.
Alas, that is not why he called.
He had just received news that his grandmother in his small hometown in France had been admitted to the hospital with symptoms that indicated that she had COVID-19. His grandmother was the person who raised him. She was his mom. He wanted to fly over to see her, as he had not been home in several years. I told him that I would check the most recent guidance for whether the U.S. would allow him to return. My email inbox was being flooded with updates. Although I feared that even if he could get a flight to France and get back into the U.S. based on being the spouse of a U.S. citizen, from what I’d been reading in the news, it sounded like he would not even be allowed in the same room with his grandmother.
He did not go. She died.
Europe is ahead of us for the curve of how quickly COVID-19 spreads and how fast it takes our loved ones. He gave me permission to tell his story. He hopes that we will take this pandemic seriously.
Alice Gruber has been practicing U.S. immigration and naturalization law since 1995. Since 2007, she has practiced in Cooke County for a range of small to medium-sized corporate clients nationwide, quarter horse ranches in Texas and individuals. If you’d like to suggest a specific immigration topic for a future column, email alice@alicegruber.com.
