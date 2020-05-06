As of May 1 this year, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requires all employers to use a new version of the I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification form. The new form’s date is at the bottom of the page and is 10/21/2019. The new form and expanded instructions can be found at USCIS.gov under the “FORMS” tab.
With so many people being laid off, once employers start to hire again, many of us will need to fill out an I-9. The current I-9 is three pages. The first two pages are the main part of the form and page three is the basic instructions. (The online fillable version shows up as four pages but prints out as three pages.) Note that for rehires, an employer may be able to pull the employee’s previously completed I-9 and complete Section 3, rather than completing a new I-9.
The basic premise of the I-9 Form is that employees must provide a document or documents that prove identity and employment eligibility. For most hires who are U.S. citizens, the form is very easy. The page 3 instructions provide a detailed list of the documents that the employee can choose to provide to the employer for completion of the form. The employee will often choose to show a driver’s license and a Social Security card. The employer is not supposed to ask for specific documents, as that could lead to an unfair employment practice.
There are many other documents that are acceptable. Some of the more unusual acceptable documents listed on the I-9 are a Native American tribal document, a Canadian driver’s license, Certificate of Report of Birth Abroad issued by the U.S. Department of State, passport from Micronesia or the Marshall Islands, etc. The expanded instructions list even more documents. And further complicating the issue is the fact that some immigration statuses are easily confused with others. For example, most legal permanent residence cards are valid for 10 years, but these foreign nationals do not have to reverify their work authorization once their card is expired. But the legal permanent residence card looks very similar to an Employment Authorization Card, which is generally valid for only one or two years.
An employer is expected to examine the documents that the employee provides to make a basic determination of whether the document reasonably appears to be genuine. If a document does not reasonably appear valid, then the employer can reject the document and ask that the employee provide any other document(s) that meets the I-9 requirements. The employer is not expected to be a document expert.
The I-9 has come a long way since it was first required in 1986. Back then it had what is now two pages squished all onto one page. The print was tiny, you had to try to squeeze hand writing in the necessary information in small spaces and certain sections were very, very easy to overlook. For something that seems so simple, it is definitely not one size fits all, neither then nor now.
The full I-9 instructions cover 15 pages. This barely scratches the surface for completing the form for less common situations. The USCIS website has a Handbook for Employers M-274, which is over 100 pages. The handbook was recently revised so the most current version is dated April 27, 2020.
Once an employee is terminated, then the employer can calendar the I-9 for destruction. After the employee’s termination, employers are required to keep I-9’s either three years after the date of hire or one year after the employment ends, whichever is later. Many employers make the mistake of either throwing out I-9’s too soon or never throwing out any I-9’s at all.
The Form I-9 is a part of the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, which was signed by President Ronald Reagan on Nov. 6, 1986. This was a significant piece of immigration legislation. IRCA made it illegal to knowingly hire a foreign national who does not have work authorization. The act (and its later expansion under President George H.W. Bush) legalized about 4 million immigrants who did not have legal status in the U.S.
Alice Gruber has been practicing U.S. immigration and naturalization law since 1995. Since 2007, she has practiced in Cooke County for a range of small to medium-sized corporate clients nationwide, quarter horse ranches in Texas and individuals. If you’d like to suggest a specific immigration topic for a future column, email alice@alicegruber.com.
