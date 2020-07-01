On June 18, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision regarding DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). The case was decided on a 5-4 split, with Chief Justice John Roberts being the swing vote. He wrote, “. . . we conclude that the Acting Secretary did violate” the Administrative Procedure Act, and that the decision to rescind DACA “must be vacated.” He called the Trump administration’s “total rescission” of DACA “arbitrary and capricious.”
As background, on June 15 2012, DACA was announced by former President Barack Obama and implemented by then-Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano. DACA enabled foreign nationals who came to the United States before the age of 16 to apply for “deferred action,” a form of prosecutorial discretion which generally means that those who qualify are unlikely to be deported. DACA allows foreign nationals to apply for a type of work permit called an Employment Authorization Document. This work document allows them to apply for a Social Security number and a driver’s license. The program has protected over 700,000 foreign nationals. On Sept. 5, 2017, then-Attorney General Sessions announced that DACA would be rescinded, which resulted in litigation.
DACA is not legal permanent residence. It does not even provide someone with legal status in the U.S. It does not itself provide for a path to U.S. citizenship. The foreign nationals who apply for DACA must pay a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services filing fee of $495, must be fingerprinted, and must process for renewal every two years.
This Supreme Court decision does not mean that DACA will never end. It does mean that how the U.S. Department of Homeland Security tried to end DACA in 2017 was not lawful. The Supreme Court found that the department failed to provide a reasonable explanation for ending DACA.
The Supreme Court decision likely means that DACA will be reinstated such that first-time applicants can file for DACA. When USDHS attempted to end DACA, only those DACA recipients who had already applied were allowed to continue to renew every two years.
As a refresher, a foreign national has to meet the below basic requirements to apply for DACA:
—Must be under 31 years of age as of June 15, 2012;
—Must have come to the U.S. while under the age of 16;
—Must have continuously resided in the U.S. from June 15, 2007, to the present ( brief absences from the United States for humanitarian reasons will not be included);
—Must have entered the U.S. without inspection or fell out of lawful visa status before June 15, 2012;
—Must have been physically present in the United States on June 15, 2012, and at the time of filing for DACA;
—Must currently be in school, have graduated from high school, have obtained a GED or have been honorably discharged from the Coast Guard or armed forces;
—Must have not been convicted of a felony offense, a significant misdemeanor, or more than three misdemeanors of any kind; and
—Must not pose a threat to national security or public safety.
So this means that during the time in which first-time applications have not been allowed, we have had significant numbers of foreign nationals who have turned 15 years old but who were precluded from being allowed to apply. It is not clear when first-time applications will be accepted again. And remember, in order apply for DACA, the foreign national must only have been under 31 years of age as of June 15, 2012.
Foreign nationals who already have DACA can continue to renew. It is usually best to file about six months ahead of the expiration of the Employment Authorization Document.
DACA has been and will continue to be a developing issue as the three branches of the U.S. government and the states continue to fight over it. This makes it difficult for applicants to keep up with the what the status of application or renewal is at any given time.
DACA cases can be filed without the assistance of an attorney; however for many foreign nationals it may be better to at least consult with an attorney. A significant number of DACA applicants may be able to qualify for other immigration relief, and some of those avenues are time-barred if not pursued quickly.
USCIS appears to not want to defer to the Supreme Court decision on DACA. The very next day, on June 19, 2020, USCIS issued a brief statement that opened with the following line, “Today’s court opinion has no basis in law and merely delays the President’s lawful ability to end the illegal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals amnesty program.”
Alice Gruber has been practicing U.S. immigration and naturalization law since 1995. Since 2007, she has practiced in Cooke County for a range of small to medium-sized corporate clients nationwide, quarter horse ranches in Texas and individuals. If you’d like to suggest a specific immigration topic for a future column, email alice@alicegruber.com.
