In a previous article, I wrote about how my maternal grandfather immigrated from Germany as a young man. His sister, Elly, wrote a letter to relatives back in Germany about what they experienced as they sailed from Germany to the US. I have edited it for length, but the most interesting parts are as follows.
So on the fourth of December 1907, at 6 o’clock p. m. we arrived in Bremen, Germany. Uncle Hugo recommended a good hotel and Mr. Grimer himself met us at the depot. That afternoon we were vaccinated. At 7 o’clock the next morning we went to Bremerhaven, Germany by train, and upon arrival we immediately went aboard ship.
On the ship between decks were 6 small and 8 large rooms where 2,000 humans could sleep. We were with 2 small families in one of the smaller rooms. They had one child each. One family lost their child during the trip. The mother was only 19 years old.
Except for Edu and Hugo, we all became sea sick. We found the movements of the ship very funny. The waves were more than house high. The higher the better for our fun. About the 13th or 14th of December we had a big storm and the ship would tip on its nose into the water then back down into the water. The sky was all black and the sea so rough that even the ship's crew was uneasy, but told us that it was nothing.
During good weather, we, the Germans, spent the time in the ship's hall or we would go walking on deck. On every ship the Germans were treated well or a little better than the other people. For that reason the Germans received a room. In the dining room was good music, a mandolin, zither and mouth harp and sometimes there was dancing. So we met more and more people. The officers and sailors were exceptionally nice to us. The people in the kitchen gave us something extra each day. The doctor gave Father a slip of paper each day and we could take it to the kitchen and get 7 portions of ham, 7 portions of sausage, 7 portions of cheese and cocoa twice a day and we never missed a day. Usually in the evening Father brought us a baked chicken or a piece of baked goose. He played cards with the baker in the evening; also with the interpreter. Many times he brought us tarts. The man in the bar gave us apples and oranges at Christmastime.
The young women and I helped Mother trim the Christmas tree and were given all the things that were left over. The stewardess who gave us these things also gave us milk that was left over. They had to bring the children milk. The employees of the ship were allowed to give the food that was left over away, but were not allowed to sell it. At Christmas all the employees received plates full of sweet-meats and many of them gave them to us because they did not want them. The evening of the 24th of December was sharing for the children. Each child brought its food vessel and received a large helping of apples, oranges, almonds, nuts, nut cookies and marzipan. Then all sang Christmas songs. The Captain and Officers were present and talked to us of many things. Then in the morning Christmas Day, our children received Christmas presents. Edu had a little horse given to him, Annie and Hilma a doll, Heini a domino set and the others a food vessel full of different things. The officers were much interested in Annie’s and Hilma's dolls and Edu’s little horse. The third officer told them about the stupid things he did. He also told them about Max and Moritz, similar to our Katzenjammer Kids.
While we were on ship 4 children died. They were sewn into sacks of sailcloth along with a piece of iron and then buried during the night. No one was allowed near. They were put overboard into the ocean.
When we arrived in Galveston, Texas Mother had to be taken to the hospital and we came back to the ship. Mother had a severe eye infection which came from the sharp sea wind. In America they give very thorough eye examinations. Everything else isn’t very seriously examined. We saw and experienced many things in the last 8 days.
We remained in Galveston, Texas almost a week. When Mother was better we traveled by train to Muenster, Texas.
Love, Elly
(Note: While the Starke family settled into Texas well, sadly Elly died from a ruptured appendix on July 12, 1909.)
