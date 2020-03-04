Every year, the Henley Passport Index ranks countries for how “powerful” their passport is. “Powerful” is ranked by the number of countries the passport holder can travel to without having to first apply for a visitor visa.
For 2020, the world’s most powerful passport is Japan, which allows for entry to 191 countries without a visa. The U.S. ranks as No. 8, as it allows for access to 184 countries without a visa. (However, there are 16 countries with more powerful passports, as a number of countries tie in their higher rankings.) The least powerful passport is that of Afghanistan, which allows entry to only 26 countries without a visa.
Because U.S. citizens can travel to so many countries without having to apply for a visa, we tend to be unfamiliar with the process that other foreign nationals have to complete in order to visit the US. Foreign nationals wishing to visit the U.S. do so either through the “visa waiver” process or on a B Visitor visa that has actually been stamped into their passport. A U.S. visa is literally similar to an oversized postage stamp that is pasted into the foreign national’s passport.
For the visa waiver process, foreign nationals from certain countries can visit the U.S. for trips of 90 days or less by filling out a short ESTA form online at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security website and paying a fee of $14. The eligible countries change from time to time, but currently they are: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Foreign nationals should apply once they have plans to travel but no later than 72 hours before the travel. The entire process is done online. Foreign nationals should be sure that they are on https://esta.cbp.dhs.gov/esta/ , which is the official U.S. Department of Homeland Security website! There are a number of official-looking third-party vendor websites that will charge much more than the $14 and may not increase chances of approval. The foreign national must also have a round-trip or forward-going airplane ticket. The online ESTA program began in August 2008, but the visa waiver process was enacted in 1986.
Foreign nationals from countries that are not allowed to enter via visa waiver will need to apply for a B visitor visa at a U.S. consulate, usually at the U.S. consulate in their home country. Applying is a complex and time-consuming process. First the foreign national must fill out a detailed application form online (on a very glitchy website that is difficult for numerous reasons), pay a visa processing fee of about $200 at a local bank, make an appointment for an in-person interview at the U.S. consulate, and compile the necessary documents to present at the interview. The foreign national may have to spend a good number of hours over several weeks getting everything in order. For many, it also means traveling to the city where the U.S. consulate is located and having to spend the night, so that they can go to the in-person interview where they will also be fingerprinted. For smaller countries, the travel is not too onerous. For large countries, like India and China which have only five consulates each, the travel is significant and expensive.
When a U.S. consular officer interviews a foreign national for a B Visitor visa, he is looking at two major issues — why the foreign national wants to visit the U.S. and whether the foreign national likely to leave the U.S. and return back to his home country if he is allowed to visit. The more likely a foreign national is to return home, the easier it will be for him to enter the US. Summer can be one of the worst times to apply for a visa. Not only are the U.S. consulates busy because of all the foreign nationals who are applying for visas for vacations, but parts of the consular staff turn over during the summer. So the foreign national has a much higher chance of being interviewed by an inexperienced U.S. Consular Officer who is more likely to deny than approve a visa.
Successful applicants can often be issued a multiple-entry B Visitor visa that is valid for 10 years. That visa will allow the foreign national to enter the U.S. for up to 6 months and in certain situations, the foreign national may be allowed to extend their stay for an additional 6 months.
Regardless of whether a foreign national is coming to the U.S. under visa waiver or on a B visa or on any other kind of visa, the foreign national is not guaranteed entry. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer at the airport or land border may ask the same or additional questions as those previously asked either online or at the U.S. consulate, and the foreign national must be ready to respond and show evidence that corresponds with the intent of the visit and the likelihood to return back home. The inspection process for entering the U.S. can be nerve-wracking, as the foreign national often is getting off of a long tiring flight.
Some foreign nationals from visa waiver countries will either not want to or not be able to use the visa waiver process. Foreign nationals who want to stay in the U.S. for more than 90 days will have to apply for a B Visitor visa at a U.S. consulate. Foreign nationals who have previously violated their immigration status, or who have even minor criminal issues, cannot enter visa waiver and must apply for a B visitor visa.
Alice Gruber has been practicing U.S. immigration and naturalization law since 1995. Since 2007, she has practiced in Cooke County for a range of small to medium-sized corporate clients nationwide, quarter horse ranches in Texas and individuals. If you’d like to suggest a specific immigration topic for a future column, email alice@alicegruber.com.
