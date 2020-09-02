The road to legal permanent residence and then U.S. citizenship is long and expensive. As of Oct. 2, 2020, the expense will increase significantly as U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is set to raise its fees and to change when fees are required. Below lays out a summary of the timing, process and cost for a U.S. citizen to petition for a foreign national spouse to become a legal permanent resident and then for that spouse to become a U.S. citizen. (There are various processes for a U.S. citizen to petition for a foreign national spouse, however the below describes the most common way.) And remember, this is the easiest, fastest and cheapest way for a foreign national to obtain legal permanent residence. The other paths for obtaining legal permanent residence through marriage to a U.S. citizen and the paths for those not married to a U.S. citizen are more expensive, more difficult and littered with potholes that can delay or completely stop the journey.
So, we have a U.S. citizen who meets a foreign national who entered the U.S. legally. They get to know each other, get married, and then shortly thereafter the U.S. citizen and foreign national apply for the legal permanent residence, which is also commonly called a green card. As of Oct. 2, the USCIS filing fees will be $1,775. This is not much different than the current fee. The current fee includes processing an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) and an Advance Parole document. These are the documents which allow the foreign national to legally work and to travel internationally. The foreign national will also have to have a medical, which costs about $300. This process to obtain legal permanent residence takes on average three trips to a USCIS office – two for biometrics and one for the interview of both spouses.
However, as of Oct. 2, 2020, filing for the initial work and travel documents and for any needed renewals will require an additional fee of $1,140. These documents will only be valid for one year. USCIS expects to be processing even more slowly in the future, so it is possible that foreign nationals may have to file to renew more than once. The work and travel documents are not much different than a U.S. driver’s license. It is not a complicated document for USCIS to adjudicate or produce. Can you imagine paying $1,140 for a new driver’s license every year?
If USCIS does manage to complete the couple’s filing for legal permanent residence prior to the couple having been married for two years, then the foreign national will only receive conditional residence, which is good for two years. In the 90-day period before the two-year conditional period is up, the couple must file to remove the condition. The USCIS filing fee for that will soon be $760. This process takes on average two trips – biometrics and the interview of both spouses.
Once the removal of conditions has been approved, it is likely that the foreign national will have been a green card holder for three years. That length of time for having a green card and being married to and living with a U.S. citizen allows the foreign national to apply for naturalization to become a U.S. citizen in three years. (Most other foreign nationals have to wait five years.) The foreign national will have to pay a USCIS filing fee of $1,245. Once the foreign national has become a U.S. citizen, that person must apply for a U.S. passport as all future entries and exits to the U.S must be on a U.S. passport. The cost for a U.S. passport is $110. The naturalization process takes an average three trips – biometrics, interview of both spouses, and the swearing-in ceremony.
In summary, assuming that the couple starts the process shortly after getting married and assuming that most USCIS processing times take one and a half years, the foreign national can become a U.S. citizen about seven and a half years from the date of marrying a U.S. citizen at a cost of $6,460. The current cost for all of the above is $3,490. The process requires about eight trips to a USCIS office, which often mean taking off a half or full day from work. Also, USCIS reviews its fee schedule every two years, so it is likely that fees will increase yet again during the process.
Alice Gruber has been practicing U.S. immigration and naturalization law since 1995. Since 2007, she has practiced in Cooke County for a range of small to medium-sized corporate clients nationwide, quarter horse ranches in Texas and individuals. If you’d like to suggest a specific immigration topic for a future column, email alice@alicegruber.com.
