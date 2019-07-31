GRUBER: When grandmother fell in love and lost her US citizenship

Most of my past columns on U.S. immigration law have focused on the basic structure, history and procedure. This week I would like to turn to a more personal story. As with so many of us, I do not have to look very far back in my family tree to find a foreign national. My mother’s father was an immigrant.
My grandfather, Joseph Frank Starke, was born in Germany on Feb. 8, 1892. In December 1907, at age 15, he boarded a ship named the Chemnitz for an eight-day journey across the Atlantic Ocean. He was processed into the U.S. at Galveston, Texas, which was a major immigration port at the time and was known as the Ellis Island of the West. He immigrated along with his parents and seven of his 10 siblings.
On Oct. 26, 1921, Joseph Starke married Anna Elizabeth Schettler, who was my grandmother. Immediately upon the date of their marriage, Anna was automatically stripped of her U.S. citizenship. Anna was a U.S. citizen by birth. She was born on May 1, 1900 in Little Rock, Iowa. Her parents were Henry B. Schettler and Elizabeth Althoff Schettler. Her father was born on June 2, 1872 in Breda, Iowa. Her mother was born on Aug. 1, 1877 in Salem, South Dakota.
So my grandmother, who was born in the U.S. and whose parents were also born in the U.S., lost her U.S. citizenship for marrying a man who had legally immigrated to and had been living in the U.S. for almost 14 years. She essentially became stateless. The loss of citizenship is an extraordinarily harsh penalty.
The law allowing U.S. citizen women who married foreign nationals to be stripped of their citizenship was the Expatriation Act of 1907. Conversely, U.S. citizen men who married foreign women were allowed to keep their U.S. citizenship. Women at this time did not yet even have the right to vote.
As background, in 1921, when my natural-born U.S. citizen grandmother married my German-born grandfather, the world was still recovering from World War I, which lasted from July 1914 to November 1918. During the war, on April 6, 1917, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed that all Germans in the U.S. who were male, aged 14 or older, and who had not naturalized to become a U.S. citizen were “enemy aliens.” By November, they were required to register with the U.S. government, which was done by the local U.S. postmaster. On April 19, 1918, this was expanded to include German-born women.
In 1920, women succeeded in their fight for the right to vote, and they began to lobby the U.S. government that their citizenship should not be affected by the nationality of their husbands. The Cable Act of 1922 restored the citizenship of most women, but any who had married Chinese or Japanese men did not recover their U.S. citizenship until the 1930s. Over the years, occasionally my mother will mention how her father fretted throughout his lifetime because he feared that my grandmother’s Social Security benefits would be affected by her loss of citizenship.
More details about this little-known part of US immigration law can be read about in an article titled “That Time American Women Lost Their Citizenship Because They Married Foreigners” on the NPR website.
Alice Gruber has been practicing U.S. immigration and naturalization law since 1995. Since 2007, she has practiced in Cooke County for a range of small to medium-sized corporate clients nationwide, quarter horse ranches in Texas and individuals. She does regular pro bono immigration work for Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center.
