Over the last year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of experts have become very familiar faces to all of us. We weren’t very far into the crisis before we all learned very quickly who Dr. Anthony Fauci was. Then a short time later, I started to notice a woman who in my head I dubbed “Scarf Lady.” She seemed to have a new scarf or shawl tied or draped over her outfit whenever she appeared on TV. After a few more days, I finally did an internet search and found out that she was Dr. Deborah Birx. So I felt like I knew who was keeping us informed about COVID-19 on the national level.
But I let months and months pass before I finally started to wonder who was the soft-spoken Asian man that was so frequently on the local news, often with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. He is Dr. Philip Huang, and he is the director and health authority for Dallas County Health and Human Services.
Dr. Huang, now in his late 50s, returned to Dallas in February 2019 when he was hired by unanimous vote of the county commissioners. When he was offered the job in Dallas, he saw it as an opportunity to address the poverty and other issues that affects a significant population in Dallas County. It would be more of a challenge than continuing to work in Austin, which does not suffer as much from such disparity. Little did he know that he would have barely a year to settle in back where he had grown up before he would be hit with the worst public health crisis in a century.
His mantra seems to be a revised version of the red “Keep Calm and Carry On” slogan that was popularized in recent years. He’s been seen on TV in front of a blue sign saying “Stay Home and Stay Safe.” This graphic is also his Twitter banner.
Dr. Huang came to Texas in 1963, when he was only 2 years old. His father was an immigrant from Taiwan. His mother is of Japanese descent, and she was from Seattle. The family moved to Texas because his father, a civil engineer, was hired as a seismologist with a downtown Dallas oil and gas company.
As a child, Dr. Huang was interested in music and magic. He graduated from Lake Highlands High School. Then he moved to Houston to attend Rice University and earned a civil engineering degree. From there, he studied at UT Southwestern Medical School and earned his MD. He did his residency in Austin. A medical expedition to Nepal led him to choose public health, and he went to Harvard for his master’s degree in public health with a concentration in health policy and management, on a full tuition scholarship.
Prior to moving back to Dallas, Dr. Huang was the medical director and health authority of Austin Public Health. While there, he helped the city deal with hurricanes Gustav and Ike, H1N1, Ebola, West Nile Virus and the Zika virus outbreak. He was an expert witness and assisted with Texas’ federal lawsuit against Big Tobacco. In January 1998, the tobacco industry agreed to a $15.3 billion settlement with Texas – the largest settlement in U.S. history at that time. Prior to that, he worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia as an epidemic intelligence services officer. He has taught at a number of universities, served on a multitude of committees and has been widely published.
His 12-page resume is online, and if he weren’t already a U.S. citizen, I would say that he could have easily immigrated through an Extraordinary Ability green card (at least under normal adjudication standards). So while he is not an immigrant himself, one does not have to delve very far back to trace his family roots to Asia. He is yet another example of how immigration benefits the U.S.
In recent weeks, I’ve noticed more and more that Dr. Huang is doing his news appearances unmasked from his own car. It has been informative and sometimes amusing to watch our TV newscasters report from their homes. We’ve gotten a peek into their private lives and tastes (or lack thereof) in decorating!
Alice Gruber has been practicing U.S. immigration and naturalization law since 1995. Since 2007, she has practiced in Cooke County for a range of small to medium-sized corporate clients nationwide, quarter horse ranches in Texas and individuals. If you’d like to suggest a specific immigration topic for a future column, email alice@alicegruber.com.
