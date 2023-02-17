In my decades of experience as an educator and community college administrator, there was little more gratifying than watching a first-generation student cross the stage to receive a diploma, with their entire family cheering them on from the audience. These families – sometimes 30-40 strong – could be confident that a bright future lay ahead for their son or daughter, now armed with a credential that would unlock a living wage career.
There were many challenging moments, too. Often I had to have difficult conversations with students worried they would be unable to finish their path to a degree or certification — sometime due to academics and a feeling of being unprepared by their K-12 studies. Just as often, it was an inability to cover basic living expenses, lack of childcare or even an ill-timed flat tire that was putting dreams of a degree in question.
These issues are particularly acute at our state’s many rural community colleges, as they were during my time as the Vice-Chancellor for External Relations at North Central Texas College. Institutions are forced to do more with less, being unable to avail themselves to the economies of scale large, urban schools can take for granted, as well as the above-mentioned students experiencing economic instability.
In spite of these challenges, rural community colleges make invaluable contributions to the communities they serve. Often, they are among the largest regional employers, supporting the workforce of tomorrow and today. They also increase the likelihood that newly-skilled young people stay where they grew up, rather than taking their talents elsewhere. All this contributes to the recent finding from NCTC that every dollar invested in the institution generates over $20 more from higher lifetime earnings, increased productivity and lower welfare and unemployment handouts.
That’s why I’m so thrilled to see the final report of the Texas Commission on Community College Finance. If enacted, its recommendations promise to promote excellence on rural and urban campuses alike and accelerate economic growth across the state.
Thirty years ago, our state legislature recognized the important role that community colleges play in local communities by creating our current finance system of 50 taxing entities across the state. This new funding mechanism was appreciated by school leaders, but it failed to account for the fact that the tax base was much smaller in Donley County than in Dallas. Meanwhile, contributions from the state steadily declined, putting the burden of making up the difference on tuition-paying students and families, as well as property taxpayers.
With its historic budget surplus, the 88th Texas Legislature has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reverse this troubling trend. But we shouldn’t – indeed, we cannot – merely throw money at our problem. Instead, we must ensure the investments made today are strategic and bring us closer to achieving our ultimate goal of providing more young people the opportunities to achieve valuable credentials that allows them to provide for themselves and their family.
A diverse, bipartisan commission has spent over a year laying out the roadmap for legislation that promises to do just that. First, it recommends setting “foundational levels of funding” so that all schools have what they need to operate effectively regardless of tax valuation in their community. Second, it suggests providing substantial additional investment based on student outcomes, centering school leaders on the metric that matters most and creating a virtuous cycle whereby success generates more funding that can be reinvested in those strategies that work.
The report goes into even greater depth on maximizing student affordability and support. The commissioners – educators and legislators alike – should be applauded for their hard work, and more importantly, lawmakers should study it carefully and act accordingly.
If put into practice, their recommendations give me hope that a new generation of community college educators will have to have fewer conversations with students struggling to finish – and more joyous occasions watching families as they cheer their graduating students on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.