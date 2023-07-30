Skyrocketing property taxes in the Lone Star State have become a pressing issue, putting a significant strain on hardworking families, retirees, and small businesses.
The rise has left many Texans grappling with financial uncertainty and questioning whether the Texas Miracle we know and love is fading away.
As a State Senator, this is the number one concern I hear, and it is an issue that I and my fellow legislators take very seriously. But, I have good news, the Texas
Legislature has passed a solution that will provide Texans with $18 billion in property tax relief — the largest property tax relief cut in history!
One of the most profound impacts of high property taxes is felt by Texas’s 5.72 million homeowners, but SB 2 and HJR 2 provide homeowners with significant property tax relief in two ways. First, by compressing school M&O school taxes by 10.7 cents, and second by increasing the homestead exemption to $100,000 and $110,000 for those over the age of 65. Under this plan, the average homeowner will save $1,300 a year, with seniors seeing even larger savings at $1,450 per year. Compared to what homeowners are currently paying, this plan will result in an average 41.5% reduction in M&O school taxes.
Small businesses, often considered the backbone of the Texan economy, will also see property tax relief from this legislation. Through M&O rate compression, businesses will see a record 23% reduction in their school taxes. Beginning in tax year 2024, Texas will also implement a three-year pilot program to limit appraised value increases by 20% for residential and commercial non-homesteaded properties valued at $5 million and under.
Additionally, the Legislature passed SB 3, which will double the franchise tax exemption from $1.235 to $2.47 and exempt 67,000 small-to-medium size Texas businesses. SB 3 also contains a provision that eliminates the filing requirement or a no-lax due franchise lax return, saving our mom-and-pop businesses their hard-earned dollars.
Alter Governor Abbott signs these bills, the property tax relief plan will be on the ballot as a constitutional amendment this November, just like past homestead exemption increases. If the constitutional amendment passes, the homestead exemption and M&U school tax rate reduction will be in effect for the next round of property taxes due for the 2023 tax year, which for homeowners is typically paid by Jan. 31, 2024.
I am proud of this plan and the historic $18 billion in property tax relief it will provide homeowners and our local business owners. These savings will be significant, but as your State Senator, I will continue to develop and fight for policy solutions to further drive down property taxes with the goal of eventually eliminating this burden for all Texans.
