The right to a trial by a fair and impartial jury is guaranteed by the United States and Texas Constitutions and is an essential element of our American system of justice. Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1789 that trial by jury is “the only anchor ever yet imagined by man, by which a government can be held to the principles of its constitution.” The founders of our country believed the jury system is the fairest method of settling civil disputes and deciding the guilt or innocence of persons accused of a crime. By reporting to jury duty when summoned, you help keep alive our cherished right of trial by jury. Our justice system simply would not work without citizens who are willing to take the time out of their busy schedules to assist in the administration of justice. The jury trial is an example of how our system of government derives its power from the people. Our democracy calls upon us to do few things. Along with exercising your right to vote, jury service is an important way for citizens to directly participate in the governmental process. Service on a jury gives every citizen a voice in the administration of justice and is one of the few times when the final decision is made by you the people and not your elected officials.
Potential jurors are randomly selected from a list of registered voters and lists of individuals with Texas drivers’ licenses and Texas personal identification cards in Cooke County. When you receive a jury summons, review it carefully. There are certain qualifications for jury duty that if you do not meet you cannot serve. There are also certain exemptions from jury service you may claim, but are not required to claim. If you are disqualified or wish to claim an exemption, make the proper notation on your jury summons and return the summons to the district clerk. It is very important that if you are not qualified under the law to serve as a juror that you inform the court. For instance, if you have been convicted of a felony or any type of theft or are not a U.S. citizen, you are not qualified to serve as a juror. If a disqualified person actually serves on a jury and the fact that the juror was disqualified is later discovered, that case might have to be retried with all of the attendant waste of your time, the court’s time and the expense to the taxpayer or litigants for a new trial.
Most jury trials only take a couple of days and those who are not selected to serve on the jury are excused from further service on the first day. While many employers do pay employees for their time away from work, they are not required to do so. However, an employer cannot fire you for missing work due to jury service. If you fail to appear in court pursuant to your jury summons without a reasonable excuse the law provides that you shall be fined not less than $100 and not more than $500. When you do appear, you should dress appropriately in clothing befitting the dignity of the court proceedings. You might want to bring a sweater or jacket, as sometimes the courtroom is chilly. Your jury summons will have a phone number listed for you to call the evening before you are scheduled to appear. If for some reason the jury has been canceled, a recorded message will inform you that your service is no longer required. Quite often cases, particularly civil cases, are settled out of court right before trial. The fact that a group of citizens stand ready to hear the case is a great incentive to motivate the parties to reach a mutual agreement.
The right to a trial by jury is a right Americans have fought for and, in some cases, died for throughout our country’s history. The least we can do is sacrifice a little time to keep our justice system strong. Most jurors look back upon their service with honor and pride. Jury duty is an opportunity to participate in a cornerstone of democracy that people in most countries can only dream about. Every citizen should consider it a privilege to serve and be a part of the finest justice system in the world and in my opinion the finest justice system in the history of the world.
Janelle Haverkamp has been 235th District judge for the past 15 years. The 235th District Court handles criminal, civil and family law cases.
