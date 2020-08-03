Being born in the conservative community of Gainesville has come with drawbacks. I do not say this to say that I do not live among like-minded individuals. I will say that most who read this will not agree, though my values are centered on human rights.
In 2017, I explored our community. Written on the Confederate monument on Cooke County Courthouse grounds was “No Nation Rose so White and Fair.” It astonished me that this mass-produced standard monument is located next to the most oppressive establishment to Black humans in America. Equal rights are not established in this nation at birth, but historically passed by law. Even then, there are places like Gainesville that continue oppressive behavior even though they’ve become constitutional rights.
In May 2020, Americans watched as George Floyd’s soul was taken at the hands of those sworn to protect life. Consequently, millions of Americans took a stand against social injustice. There I was, ready to protest the highest system in place, beginning with the smallest root… oppressive monuments.
My goal became countering the Dunning-Kruger Effect — in which people overestimate their knowledge of something — by allowing my knowledge to move the masses. Along with my sisters and friends, from Gainesville Independent School District of course, I founded Progressive Rights Organizers Gainesville. Our mission is to provide inclusion to our community and promote the uplifting and expression of cultures within minorities. There is no better greeting in the world, on the front porch of Texas, like inclusion.
I have made it a point to speak with opposition at each demonstration PRO Gainesville has hosted. I found it important to understand the other perspective. Unfortunately, I’ve yet to find love. At my first protest, I was confronted by a man who stated, “Let me take a picture of you because you’re not gonna look like that by the end of this.” How does someone that knows nothing of my voyage want to violently alter my physical appearance in the name of history? Ironically, my people’s appearance has been altered with microaggressions in the name of hatred, or in this case, history.
The first time that I ever heard the N-word was around age 8. My next-door neighbor ripped his white child out of our yard. He shouted, “We don’t play with n—.” Although I’ve spent my time as an adult in bigger cities educating myself, I was again confronted with that same rhetoric in my own home as an adult.
“Get a job! Stop protesting history, snowflake!” I didn’t let this one bother me too much as I exhaustedly went to get my children from my mother’s to go home, which I pay for monthly through my job that I obtained after five years in college. Then there’s “I’m not racist, my friend is Black.” It broke my heart when I checked my phone to find a message of a rebel flag accompanied by someone saying, “Going to protest because I hate Black people.”
At our last peaceful protest, I was communicating with a couple that I approached in hopes of promoting open dialogue. Counter-protesters argued “It’s not like we were Confederates just to kill n—s!” While comparing slavery to Americans involved in scrap drives. “It’s just what you do for your country,” they say. I failed to drive home the truth; slaves were not stripped of human rights in the name of patriotism.
My fear is that we will continue to try to give the facade of being a patriotic community but live in one of the most divided, racist and Confederate towns in America. I am experiencing racist behavior in my community and I’m watching county commissioners view human rights as a political game.
Confederate emblems invalidate Black human experience. They want to convince us that the Civil War had nothing to do with slavery while wishing they’d won. Confederate symbols validate the experience of the minority who have felt racism and continued to move throughout life believing that oppression does not hold the strength it did. Racism is alive in this rural town. The monument outside of the courthouse was intentionally placed following the Reconstruction era with intentions of reinstating the rise of the south while Black Americans experienced Jim Crow segregation, tyranny and hate.
Fast forward 109 years. As I sit at home making posters that reflect the equality I want to exist in my community, another individual is at home gathering up American flags, rebel flags and rifles. I ask for inclusiveness and I am met with the same behavior that has tormented my ancestors to date.
If anyone prior to now knew what we’d be up against, they might remain silent. Protesters in Gainesville for equality of Black life have been met with racial slurs, been spit upon during a pandemic and received threats.
Oppressive monuments continue to give rise to tyranny among one of the most vulnerable populations in America.
Torrey Henderson is a founder of PRO Gainesville and a 2011 graduate of Gainesville High School. She also graduated from Texas Woman’s University and University of Texas-Arlington and is a full-time social worker.
