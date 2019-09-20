HEROES AMONG US: Supporting from behind the scenes

By using technical resources to bridge gaps and provide equitable access to everyone on campus, Alex Holland is truly a hero among us.
Alex Holland was awarded Employee of the Year at North Central Texas College for his professionalism and his service to the community and NCTC.
Holland serves as the Board of Regents liaison for technology and is a member of the Achieving the Dream Core Committee. He also is the athletic announcer for the NCTC volleyball and softball teams.
“Alex is a dedicated and knowledgeable employee, and all-around good person,” said Sara Flusche, dean of instruction. “His abilities far exceed his IT background, and he is truly dedicated to NCTC’s mission.”
Holland has worked for NCTC for more than six years and his conscientious attitude and strong work ethic haven’t gone unnoticed. He always has a smile on his face, and his patience and compassion have continued to move those around him.
“I’ve always appreciated and admired Alex’s positive demeanor as well as his approachability, intelligence, and creativity,” said Tracey Fleniken, senior director in NCTC’s Counseling and Advising department. “He consistently conveys that he is walking with you to help you find the better path.”
Holland is often seen at NCTC events working behind the scenes ensuring everything is running smoothly. He has been the cornerstone in making sure faculty and staff can carry out their day-to-day tasks through his IT expertise.
“We work in an ever-changing environment. It is filled with different people, varying tasks, and demands,” Flusche said. ”Alex continues to be the constant in many of our day to day interactions. We are lucky to have Alex at NCTC.”
Holland started out part-time as an audio-visual tech on North Central Texas College’s Flower Mound campus in 2011. After working nearly a year as an AV tech, Holland got a full-time position on the Gainesville campus in User Support.
Today, Holland works in the IT department as a network administrator.
“NCTC has given me a lot of opportunities to grow within my role,” Holland said. “I learned all about IT work from NCTC.”
Holland is responsible for ensuring the college’s infrastructure is always available and ready for NCTC students, faculty and staff.
“His knowledge of technology as a user support specialist is a huge advantage to our entire school,” said Bruce King, dean of arts, humanities and e-learning. “He puts his skill set to work in a way that helps people feel comfortable about asking questions.”
This last year, Holland took it upon himself to attend an instructional council meeting to hear what staff needed in terms of IT support.
“Alex is studious and conscientious about detail, and strives to give 100%,” Flusche said. “He focuses his attention to your needs and instills in us a sense that we are all important, and our needs are equally as important.”
Holland has diligently been working to connect the multiple NCTC campuses through video conferencing, and has been working with NCTC’s Marketing department to implement live streaming and broadcasting.
“Here at the college you get to see the results of your efforts played out every day,” Holland said. “I think it’s rewarding to see students graduate, and feel that in a small way you got them to that point.”
Megan K. Jefferson is a media assistant with the marketing and public relations department at North Central Texas College. She is a recent graduate from the University of North Texas where she studied public relations.
