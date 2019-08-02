Gainesville residents are known for their pride in the community, resulting in tremendous service and volunteer efforts. One entity that was built by the residents of Gainesville and continues to thrive is the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County.
For more than 60 years, the club has been impacting youth, creating a waterfall effect on generations of families. The power that the club continues to have on the community can easily be overlooked, but have you ever stopped and thought about where generations of families would be if this club didn’t exist? The club’s ability to continuously impact multiple generations in one community makes this organization a true Hero Among Us.
It all began in 1947 when the Optimist Club opened a center for the young people in Gainesville, which was exclusive to boys. In 1959, this center was chartered by Boys Clubs of America (known as Boys & Girls Clubs of America since 1990) and with a minimal amount of members and funds in the bank, the building was built by the community. On Sept. 1, 1988, the club merged with Camp Fire and was locally known as the Cooke County Youth Center. In 1995, programs were extended to also include teens.
As the board grew, the amount of programs which the club offered subsequently grew and the community began to see the need to expand the club facilities to better accommodate these growing programs.
In 2005 Ed Alexander, Optimist club member, proposed the revitalization of the club to Ray Nichols, asking him to “promise me before you die you will build another club.” When Nichols retired in 2008, he quickly took on the project. Although his actions were quick, the time span of the research, funding, and construction took nearly eight years.
The process began with 11 Boys & Girls Clubs site visits throughout Texas and Oklahoma, followed by interviews with local club staff and kids. Research continued with a needs assessment, in which over 400 people in Cooke County, from various aspects of life, were interviewed. Based on the results of the combined research efforts, an architect was hired to design the new building.
Due to the immense amount of fundraising prior to the build, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County is able to maintain a zero-debt budget. The land came from a trade with Gainesville Independent School District combined with a gift from local individuals. In addition, in-kind donations from local contractors and supply companies saved millions. The actual cost of the new construction was $7.2 million, but would have reached well over $10 million. Volunteers accounted for well over 5,000 hours during the build alone.
“We took talent from all facets of the community and pasted it together until we had a team that took care of every need,” Nichols said. “What is surprising through the whole process is how appreciative they all were when asked to be a part of it.”
The new building, located at 315 N. Denton St., opened May 7, 2016. The 32,700-square-foot facility is now able to provide members with a game room, tech lab, education room, art room, double gym, outdoor field, and a separate teen side with computer lab, games room, library, recreation area and gym.
“I was lucky enough to be the director of a great choir,” Nichols said. “I was able to lead, guide, and direct and they [the community volunteers] sang all the music.”
The club operations rely heavily on the community for volunteers and donations.
“People see we have this big beautiful building and assume the club is rolling in the money,” said Sandy Schmitz, board president. “Well, we aren’t.”
Supporters of the club hold fundraisers throughout the year to keep the club going, including the annual summer gala.
In May 2019, the club welcomed new CEO Josh Chapman, who came to Gainesville from Michigan.
“When I made the decision to come down here, it was because of the impact,” Chapman said. “The community has rallied behind the club, and it was evident the legacy effect that this organization has had on the community.”
Hundreds of people are invested in the club, whether it be monetarily, emotionally, or physically, and whether their kids are a part of it or not.
“The club gives people the opportunity to impact what the future looks like as opposed to reacting or complaining,” Schmitz said.
The depth of volunteer opportunities is endless, including the BUG (Bringing Up Grades) room sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, mentoring, coaching team sports, serving on the board or doing various repair or building projects.
“It’s a bucket-filling opportunity on both sides,” Chapman said. “The volunteers get just as much in their bucket as the kids.”
The staff at the club focus not only on academic success and healthy lifestyles, but also teaching character, respect, discipline and good citizenship. Each day, the kids are welcomed with a handshake or a hug and for some kids, this may be their first hug of the day.
“Just looking them into their eyes and listening to them helps them know they are important,” Chapman said. “Without this place, some wouldn’t get that. That’s what we do and we do it in a lot of different ways.”
During the school year, an affordable After School Program offers a designated safe place for youth to come after school. Each semester, an average of 140 students from Cooke County are enrolled in the program.
The club employs four full-time and two part-time staff year-round. The After School Program brings 15 part-time staff during the school year and an additional 15 part-time staff are hired for the full-day Summer Program, when more than 300 kids spend the hot summer days at the club. In addition to the extended rotations which are a part of the ASP, summer members are able to partake in summer field trips, including the zoo, swimming, special weekly programs and more.
The club is proud to have successful alumni including doctors, lawyers, NFL players, mechanics and everything in between.
“You might not change all their lives, but you might change some of them,” Schmitz said.
Leslie Crutsinger is director of media relations for Gainesville Independent School District. A Cooke County native, Crutsinger has been with GISD for three years and in public school communications for six years. She graduated from Midwestern State University in 2004 with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in marketing.
