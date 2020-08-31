At a regularly scheduled February Meeting of the North Central Texas College deans and directors, eLearning and our information technology team introduced the features of WebEx (a video conferencing software similar to Zoom), gave an overview of an office hour scheduling tool and showcased various ways that video conferencing technology could be leveraged in a way that was easier to use than in the past. We were really excited about this initiative and what it could offer our students, staff and faculty.
Before the project could kick off, over the next three weeks the novel coronavirus created a historic shift in technology and education across the country. NCTC’s administration and eLearning department responded by transitioning all spring 2020 classes to an online format. Immediately we saw a significant leap in video conference usage across the board. NCTC went from 47 WebEx meetings in February to 332 in March, and recorded over 1,058 meetings in April. The college also used additional supplemental tools such as Zoom, YouTube and social media to connect with students and finish the semester.
The eLearning and IT departments worked continually with instructors to facilitate this change and the spring semester was completed successfully. Once the spring semester was over, the summer semesters were also moved fully online, and new work was started to finish the WebEx and Canvas integration so that students and staff could begin planning their next classes.
Canvas is our learning management system that houses all the online portions of a course. Even a traditional face-to-face class can have components in Canvas, such as recorded lectures or homework assignments.
The summer months allowed for additional opportunity to train with WebEx software and develop materials that can cater to online learning. Our department, along with eLearning, has provided extensive training to staff and faculty on these platforms.
Also this summer, the Cisco Education Connector was integrated into Canvas, another feature of WebEx. One of the benefits that has grown in usage, is faculty virtual office hours. Faculty can set appointment hours in the scheduler, and the students are able to schedule an appointment to discuss the class and other topics. Streamlining communication will help us grow the engagement opportunity between student and staff with better flexibility on time and resources.
For the past year we have had 5,284 meetings, and over 23,303 participants. We have also had international participants from all across the world, including Spain, Mexico, Germany, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom and more.
Each faculty and staff member at NCTC now has the capability for unlimited recording, up to 24 hours of meeting time, and can host 1,000 participants. We as a college are learning new ways to use the software as requests come in.
This understanding that technology can assist teaching is a big part of the technology adoption strategy. Previously, technology for distance education was not always easy to use or understand or took a specific skill set. Working from home has cross-trained the campus concurrent on meeting usage and best practices. Faculty use WebEx software to connect in their departmental meetings and stay connected to the NCTC community through Teams Spaces.
With the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, students craved more interaction with their professors. As a result, technology and software are creating accessibility options that are easier than ever before. Instructors at the college were able to become more accessible than ever with both faculty and students in the safety of their own homes.
Using mobile devices with cameras, we are able to provide flexibility for an instructor to move around the classroom and be heard on a video stream, or show a camera angle that would normally be hard to see at home. As we continue to grow the WebEx integration with Canvas the opportunities that NCTC will be able to provide with distance education will correlate with the learning approach and student needs of now, and the future.
Alex Holland has been at North Central Texas College for nine years, serving in various information technology roles and committees. He is currently a network administrator, a position he has held since 2019. Alex holds a Bachelor of Arts in radio, TV and film from the University of North Texas and is currently working on his Master of Business Administration in information technology.
