Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.