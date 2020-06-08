Have your summer plans changed because of COVID-19? Don’t worry, the Cooke County Library can help you make new plans. Like other summers, the Cooke County Library has reading programs and activities planned for all ages. As always, our physical and digital collections are available for you to use.
This year’s summer reading programs will be much easier than in previous years. The library isn’t requiring you to sign up in order to participate. Instead of having to keep track of all the books you read during the six weeks, there will just be an Amazon Kindle HD drawing for each age group. That means that there will be the chance for one adult, one teen and one child to win. The adult raffle is for those 18 years old and up.; the teen raffle is for those 12-17 years old; and the children’s raffle is for those 2-11 years old. So now until July 15, every time you use your library card, you’ll be entered to win one of the Kindles. The Kindles will be the only prizes given away this summer. This means no prizes for finishing the program for children and teens and no weekly prizes for the adult program.
Unlike past years, the Cooke County Library will only offer virtual classes and programs. This means that there will be no in-person classes and programs until further notice. The summer programs and classes started June 1. This includes the popular summer classes such as “Literary LEGOs,” “S.T.E.M.ed Up,” “Building Tots” and “Art in the Stacks.” The library has added more classes for all ages to educate and entertain you. A few of the new classes are a monthly adult craft class and a read-aloud chapter book class. These classes will be offered “live” on the library’s Facebook page. You’ll be able to watch them there or afterwards on the library’s YouTube page. To see the full schedule for all classes this summer, search the library’s website for “Virtual Programs” or check out the events calendar. The website is www.cookecountylibrary.org.
Throughout the summer, the library will be offering both STEM and art kits to go. The plan is to assemble simple experiments and art projects in bags for patrons to pick up and complete at home. These kits will be limited and won’t need to be returned. They are projects for you to do at home with your family. The library will promote the day and time when patrons can pick them up on our social media outlets. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to get the latest information.
Currently, the library is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Most of the library’s regular services are available. Both the digital and physical collection can be accessed. Patrons can apply for both regular library cards and eLibrary cards which give access to the digital collection only. Curbside pickup is still available if you don’t feel comfortable coming inside. The library’s copying, printing and faxing services are available. However, due to local COVID-19 guidelines, there are some services that are restricted. For instance, only several of the adult computers are available and no children’s computers or iPads are available right now. The library hopes to offer these services as soon it is safe to do so.
Even though this is an unusual time for all of us, the library staff is excited for these special summer activities. We think you’ll enjoy participating in them as well. The Cooke County Library and its staff want you to know that we are here for the community, not just this summer, but year round. If you have any questions about the summer activities or any other library service, please contact the Cooke County Library at 940-668-5530. We’re more than happy to help.
Jennifer Johnson-Spence is director of the Cooke County Library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.