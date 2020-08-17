The summer has come to an end and what an interesting one it’s been. Now it’s time to start the school year. This year comes with many challenges for all those involved. The Cooke County Library wants you to know that that it’s here to help in any way that it can or you need. The library offers many services that will be valuable as students start the school year.
With a library card you have access to many digital resources as well as the physical collection. To get a library card you must live in Cooke County, have a Texas ID or driver license and one official bill, such as a utility bill, which matches the applicant’s current physical address. If the address on your ID and the current physical address don’t match, then you’ll need two official documents that match the current address. On the library’s website, people can apply for eLibrary cards that allow access only to the digital collection/resources.
Here are some of the services that the library offers that can help with the school year:
Wi-fi
Wi-fi is available 24/7. The network is ccpl and the password is C00kectyLIB. Those are zeroes after the capital C. No library card is needed to use the library’s wi-fi. You just need the information that was previously given.
Databases
Through the TexShare program, library patrons can access a variety of databases. There are two particular databases that will be helpful for students, parents and teachers during the school year. The first one is LearningExpress Library. This database offers tutorials, practice tests, flash cards and e-Books that can be used to improve academic skills. There are even STAAR practice tests. The second one is TeachingBooks.net. This resource has videos and interviews with children’s and young adult authors, performances of books, discussion questions and much more. There are separate resources for educators/parents and both child/teen students. This would be a great resource for an English class or book club. Some of the other databases that are available offer articles for research papers, legal forms, automobile manuals, medical information, hobby or craft resources, small business help and one lets you conduct genealogy research.
InterLibrary Loan
The InterLibrary Loan service allows patrons to borrow materials from other libraries around the country. If you can’t find an item in the library’s collection, we can order it from this service. You can order the items online, call or come in and we can do it for you. The only potential issue is that we can’t control when items arrive since they come from other libraries. So if you need an item quickly, you might not want to use this service.
Digital collection
The library’s digital collection offers all types of materials and services. In this collection you can access music (Freegal), magazines (Zinio), comic books or graphic novels (RBDigital), eBooks (RB Digital and Freading) and eAudiobooks (RB Digital). All of these services can be found on the library’s website under the eLibrary tab. Just click on the category you’re interested in to learn more and access the service.
Virtual programs
Currently, the library is only offering virtual programs. The weekly children’s class is live at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. There are several monthly classes being offered as well. Other classes that are offered for kids are the “S.T.E.M.ed Up” and “Art in the Stacks” classes. These classes rotate. One month it’s the STEM class and the next month it’s the art class. They are always held at 5 p.m. the last Monday of the month. The “First Chapter” program is for adults and offered at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. In this program, the first couple of chapters from an adult book are read. The idea behind this program is to introduce books to readers and authors that they might not know. Another monthly program is “Craft Live” and is offered at 2:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month. This is a crafting class for any age. All of these classes are done live on Facebook at their assigned times and then can be found on the library’s YouTube channel. Just search for Cooke County Library.
Computers
The library has computers that can be used by children, teens and adults. They are available when the library is open. The computers shut down 15 minutes before the library closes.
The library hopes that these resources will help with your schooling needs during this unique time. As we all continue to navigate the COVID-19 situation, the Cooke County Library and its staff want you to know that we are here for the community. Currently, the library is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Curbside pickup is still available if you don’t feel comfortable coming inside. If you have any questions, please contact the Cooke County Library at 940-668-5530. We’re more than happy to help.
Jennifer Johnson-Spence is director of the Cooke County Library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
