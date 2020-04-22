Things are often hard to figure out until you sleep on them, but bad dreams and nightmares have ruined many nights’ sleep so far this year. Millions of people second-guess what they might do “if” COVID-19 happens to them. Not just the infection but the side effects that have wracked thousands of lives.
Tossing several column drafts over the last few days, a Sunday afternoon nap crystallized a thought about what’s just happened to America in the last six weeks, in my opinion only.
GI’s in World War II explained it succinctly. SNAFU!
That’s what’s happened to the whole world, “Situation Normal — All ( Messed) Up!” Absolutely nothing has gone “right” since the Lunar New Year celebrations of January 2020.
Without pointing fingers at anyone in any direction, weekly summaries of viral screw-ups follow:
1. Chinese authorities lied about the virus escaping from their Wuhan lab. (That story is still unfolding.)
2. President Donald Trump tells the nation to take two aspirin and go to bed. It’s just a cold. (It wasn’t.)
3. In late January, a health emergency was declared and travel restrictions on China were issued. By Feb. 23, there were 53 infected Americans in six states.
4. In late February, Peter Navarro, a White House trade advisor, issued another warning directly to POTUS about the scale of the threat and recommended preparations for a pandemic, including appropriating $3 billion for vaccines, equipment and a billion protective masks. (Advice ignored.)
5. Oops! Take two more aspirin. There’s no vaccine for this “China virus.”
6. Stockpiles of medical equipment (PPE and N-95 masks) were shipped to China in January-February to assist their pandemic. (No one bothered to count what basics were left in the U.S. national supply.)
7. School kids across the country get an early spring break in March once the coronavirus spreads. College kids start leaving school soon afterwards. Everyone packs their laptop and prepares for distance learning via the internet.
8. Keep 6 feet away from everyone, except census takers ringing your doorbell. That initiative was pushed back from mid-March to mid-April, but the good news is that a half-million temporary census jobs will open up then. That’s help for a few of the millions who’ve filed for unemployment. The count is due on the president’s desk by Dec. 31, needed to reapportion congressional and legislative districts.
9. The stock market and the American economy starts a fast dive as small and large businesses close almost simultaneously.
10. The Democrats’ race for the White House simplified as all the remaining candidates quit and yielded to Joe Biden to face off against POTUS. The bad news is that both political conventions have been pushed into mid-summer. Neither political committee has a clue what happens next.
11. As Princess Cruises raced from port to port hoping to shed sick vacationers, Navy Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Roosevelt docked in Guam to offload his sick sailors. Denied approval and then sacked by badly-Acting Secretary Thomas Modly, Crozier had 2,000 sick crew members, 230 with coronavirus. Modly later resigned, but Capt. Crozier tested positive. (The wrong person was fired, in my opinion.)
12. Still no vaccines, nor masks and PPEs either. Just last week it’s revealed by the Food and Drug Administration that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was responsible for poor test kit design, implementation and manufacturing, resulting in minimal COVID-19 tests across the nation. The good news is that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gains nationwide respect for his steady handling of the crisis engulfing his state. Elastic disappears as homemade masks become necessities.
13. Congress finally passes the $2.2 trillion CARES bill but the stimulus is blown before any $1,200 checks are delivered. POTUS’s request for his name to be on the memo line stalls distribution for days. The school year ends for everyone in mid-April, a shame for online learning and a heartbreaker for graduating seniors.
14. Wisconsin’s primary depicts what a mess elections will be without mail-in ballot access. Partisanship keeps Dems and the GOP at each other’s throat, solving nada. Texas may face the same obstacles with the GOP attorney general, who states getting infected while waiting to vote is better than a mailed ballot that facilitates fraud and undermines voter authenticity. (Says the AG indicted for fraud.)
15. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, the U.S. top infectious disease experts, gain national approval for their efforts to tame POTUS’s eagerness to restart the economy prematurely. Packed Easter services yielded to a still-rising infection “curve,” with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the CDC pushing for a May 1 restart at Trump’s behest. “We’ll see what happens.”
16. Frustrated, POTUS proclaims that he is the ultimate authority. (The Constitution disagrees.) Then he tells governors that it’s their call to make restart decisions, but pundits point out that Trump never accepts blame for anything.
17. Phased reopening plans for the economy are released, starting with beaches and golf courses. Some small businesses follow in mid-May. The economic engine may take until fall to regain momentum, about the time the second wave of COVID-19 mutates without a vaccine.
If the past three months haven’t been a SNAFU, what would you call it — besides frustrating? That’s also my two cents about abundant April showers!
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a former volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
