So we survived the primary and there’s nothing left to worry about, right? Just keep your virus mask pulled tight and you’ll be OK. Ya think?
No. We have just begun.
Sorting through my mile-high “research stack” on the dining table the other day, trying to decide which topic makes me maddest, it was plain that ordinary folk can do little besides gripe. In itself, that makes me mad because I’m ready to have some fun!
The biggest stack concerned money! The deficit. Plummeting savings accounts. The incredible sums spent campaigning for election. The dishonesty and dubious character of so many currently in office. Billions spent on bridges to nowhere, and still homeless people huddled in tents. And the stock market isn’t looking so good either.
Our dysfunctional Congress is the primary reason that so many problems have grown into mountains in the first place! Once sworn into office, legislators — both federal and state — refuse to answer to the people who elected them. They’re far too busy bad-mouthing opponents to gain control, because they who have the majority — RULE!
That’s why Daylight Saving Time just flipped again, and probably why I’m still cranky! The controller of bills and laws gets into a snit and sits on legislation duly passed until the session is gaveled into recess. Oh, so sorry. Maybe next time. Bummer!
Similarly ignored has been the Equal Rights Amendment, first passed on March 22, 1972, that finally reached 60% ratification in January. Incredible that it took 48 years for 38 states to agree that women should have the same rights as men. The ERA was initially proposed in 1923 by the National Women’s political party, only taking 39 years to get to Congress!
How on earth did the U.S. ever win any wars with these statistics? That giving equal rights to every person in the U.S. requires a constitutional amendment in itself is egregious, but many states were asleep at the wheel over that one. The U.S. House removed the original 10-year deadline in February and Senate approval is now pending. If that is shot down, I’ll put on my sneakers and prepare to walk in protest!
There really needs to be a Keeper of the Conscience elected by every state and federal legislative body in the land. Even Robert’s Rules of Order has methods to manage motions on the floor in a more timely fashion, but tons of bills still are stonewalled. Shameful!
Voters must give all legislative candidates a hard stare as we approach the May primary run-offs and of course, the November federal election. Thinking positively, with some new faces in the official seats across the land, maybe some serious legislation will get passed. Alexander Hamilton’s plan of three equal branches needs reviewing, because the scales have become unbalanced.
It is past time for the people to rise up and demand term limits of all elected officials. Congress won’t touch this with a 10-foot pole, so it’s up to us. This year!
Nothing will change until incumbents are kicked out of their well-feathered nests and sent packing with the same kind of benefits ordinary people get. Instead, congresspersons receive lifetime annuities and health benefits and often huge payments for questionable legislative endeavors. That’s just wrong!
Federal employees should serve under the same rules and regulations as their constituents, the same Social Security, Medicare, healthcare benefits, vacation days earned and equal pay, of course. Oh, and those who disappear to avoid voting on a bill should have their pay docked. Who wouldn’t want to be an elected public servant as it is now?
Voters do their duty by going to the polls and voting, but there is no easy way to remove those who are inept, waste our time or steal our money. Plano is currently finding out that recalling an elected official is difficult, so please vote carefully. The scales of justice have a big thumb holding down one side, and it’s up to citizens to right-size those scales.
How do we do this? I don’t really know but we still must try. The national parties are part of the problem, so they’re no help. It’s up to individuals who, like me, care way too much to just sit back and see what happens, to begin community discussions, petitions, bake sales, whatever. Things must change and it’s up to us to start the wheels rolling.
Frankly, I’d prefer dancing a jig next week celebrating St. Paddy’s day than worrying about the State of the Union. But the way things are going, a trip to the casino may be the most fun I can find!
Feel free to share my two cents if you agree. Thanks.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a former volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
