First we’re running from political rally to debate No. 4, then wham! The world turns over twice, there’s a run on thermometers at the CVS and don’t even ask about TP at Walmart — and bam! We’re in a pandemic that’s galloping from one continent to another.
Where’re we gonna hide? Call GHOSTBUSTERS!
Actually we are all “sheltering at home” as per directions. Talking to the dog or even the Pack Rat that lives far back in the pantry is beginning to feel normal. Any voice in the house helps to fill the void of being isolated from the world.
Boredom not only has set in, it’s rampant. That’s the “ennui” part of the headline, a word I’ve always wanted to work into a piece but could never figure out where. (Pronounced “on-wee,” so there!) This is it.
Sloth is fast approaching. Not the animal, though it’s a noun. It means putting on the same shirt, outfit or even tights or jeans for the fifth day in a row and not giving a whit if you are presentable or not.
Go where? Who’ll see me? No one’s knocking on the door anyway. They dare not! People don’t visit when a pandemic has been declared. Six feet of separation is the rule.
Normally, one would step outside and talk a walk around the block or down the road, in our case, to get some fresh air and exercise. But not today or this week. The pandemic is encased by a monsoon which apparently won’t let up until the fourth of July. A brisk little walk outside will only get the sinuses and allergies running — drip drip drip! — and coughing — hack hack — which will scare the bejeezus out of anyone nearby, who will shout loudly for you to “go home and stop infecting people, you idiot!”
You just can’t win, even wanting to attend church Sunday morning. The personal dripping and hacking was pervasive enough that staying home to keep my germs local won out. You’re welcome.
This day has, so far, been spent reading three sections of weekend newspapers, assembling three sets of vittles, first to the dog, then to Hubby and an hour later, my own concoction of leftover veggies disguised as a cheese omelet. Then more coffee, followed by an early nap after the guest bed was cleared of said Hubby and dog, who had claimed dibs on it first.
How exciting can life get when you’re past cocooning but too arthritic to go pull weeds in the cold rain?
Tidying up the family desk and opening envelopes, just in case it wasn’t junk mail, grudgingly followed. At least it was inside and dry and reduced the stack to the one-foot level. Eureka! A bit of good news emerged.
An insurance policy (so to speak) partially reimbursed us for a cruise trip that we canceled just as the coronavirus started. That ship will never leave port as the cruise itself was canceled, along with all other floating vacations due to sail in the next two months.
Still the battle to recoup some cash took so much energy that our desire to do anything else has disappeared, except go shopping for a new mattress that we can now afford.
But that won’t happen until stores open up for business again. Maybe by then the rain will have slacked off so that a quick trip to town will rejuvenate our spirits and get the wheels spinning again to accomplish some “gotta dos” that didn’t get done earlier.
Another nap is a heck of a way to kill the day but making a pan of tasty brownies sounds like work. Last week’s idea of fun was put off too long. Hitting any casino is now a distant dream. Even Las Vegas has closed down!
Friends, this is the definition of sensory deprivation!
So tell us what you’ve been doing with all your spare time! Drop a note to the editor and maybe she’ll hold a pop-up contest for the strangest activities that kept local citizens sane for the first day of a pandemic in recent history!
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a former volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.