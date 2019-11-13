Apathy is a sad word. The thesaurus meaning is lack of enthusiasm or energy; emotional emptiness. My definition is “I don’t care.”
So much hinges on people actually caring about lots of things these days, but excuses jump off their tongues. I don’t have time, who cares, you do it. But apathy is the elephant in the room. At least a hundred million people displayed their lack of caring in the 2016 election. They didn’t vote, those apathetic bums. Sad!
Worse, it’s tragic. How much someone cares about their governing bodies or the world in general is on them. Caring comes from who you are deep down and can’t be legislated.
What is legislated is just about everything else, the best reason to jump right in before you are ensnared in its grip. Care about the world around you and start proving there’s a reason you’re on this earth. Make a difference. What goes round comes around.
The issue of climate “control” is a prime example. The president is pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Accord, which was only finalized the year he was elected. This treaty called upon all countries to commit to voluntarily lowering their emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases. There is a one-year hiatus before Trump’s withdrawal takes effect, which falls on Nov. 4, 2020, the day after the next presidential election.
Why care what the rest of the world does?
Because this is step one toward suffering painfully in the future.
It’s a jarring fall into the abyss of non-leadership, which is where this planet is headed unless a comet hits us first.
Because someone really does need to do something. Now. Doing nothing guarantees that your footprints are disappearing in the sand for those unfortunates following you.
Because, sweetie, you’re going to be breathing and eating and wallowing in the rest of the world’s filth by ignoring this issue.
I don’t know anyone who would trade a clean deep breath of air for an extra penny dividend in their pocket, but that is the rationale our flawed leader espouses for forcing the U.S. to leave the Paris Accord. Good for business, he says.
That lack of foresight may escape him until his beachside resorts are totally underwater, and I don’t mean financially. The East Coast and the Orient are highly vulnerable, because the rising seas encroach where altitude is lowest. The seas will rise with polar ice melt caused by — you got it — greenhouse gases.
China is the other major world power that is controlled by pollution, not the other way around. Face masks are a personal product, don’t leave home without one. India’s capital of New Delhi is the most polluted metropolis in the world, the smog a peculiar cocktail of vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust and crop burning that blows into their locale regularly.
Texas may be in better shape than most in these United States, and Cooke County air is cleaner than in the Metroplex. But what blows in from, say California (soot) or Colorado (mountain cedar) should push us to think about what can be done right now by each of us. You go first.
Your tailpipe is blowing smoke? Don’t tell me you haven’t noticed. Sure it costs money, but fix the danged thing before you start a grass fire! The faucet is dripping steadily? Go to the hardware store and buy a dollar packet of rubber washers and figure out how to stop that leak! Water is precious. Air is precious. Energy is precious! And people’s lives are the most precious of all! Recycle anything responsibly, because no one knows when the world’s supply of everything will be depleted.
Probably the best thing that everyone can do, starting now, is be thankful to live in a country where you can vote your opinion, and that it will have an effect on what’s happening around you. It can either change it or endorse it, your choice.
And be thankful for the free press guaranteed by our Constitution. If you don’t take advantage of reading everything possible, starting now until Nov. 3, 2020, to learn more about the issues that affect everyone, then here’s my wish for you:
I prayerfully hope that you will not vote on Nov. 3, 2020. If you’re too stupid or lazy or busy, then you don’t deserve that privilege. An informed voter is vital.
Wise up, friends and neighbors. Apathy is not only worthless, it’s pathetic. It’s how dictators gain control.
That’s my two cents and there’s a pocketful of spare change where that came from.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Gainesville and a volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s 2019 reader advisory board.
