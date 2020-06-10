Local information is what draws readers to any newspaper, gleaning for tidbits about friends and events, or maybe even enemies and gossip. Humans are totally invested in maintaining contact with their tribe, producing feelings as secure as a cozy quilt.
That’s the problem with distancing and quarantining. Too much distance has made most of us long for the touch of a hand, a friendly hug and a good conversation closer than shouting distance.
The loosening restrictions have made me realize how badly I need to return to occasional makeup and dressing. Not just dressing for success but putting on actual clothes that aren’t an embarrassment to greeters at Dollar General or Walmart, for instance.
This point is important, considering that the weather has gone from “growing mushrooms” humidity to hot enough to bake bread in the garage. The seasonal shift has taken longer to arrive this year, but bam! It’s here. So now a sad confession: I haven’t switched the closet from winter to summer yet. How pathetic is that?
You’d think 95 degrees in the shade would be a trigger to get going. Visiting the neighbors’ swimming pool is one cooling solution, but I can’t remember where I put the swimsuits, and skinny dipping — well, not so much!
This lackadaisical attitude is one more effect of COVID-19. For March and April, when life turned upside down, everyone had to adjust to what a pandemic meant. When the calendar flipped over to May, feelings of genuine craziness erupted as folks began to jolt themselves into action. Anything would help our mental stability!
Now that it’s June, many of us are tuning back into reality: sizzling hot temperatures, fraying attitudes about everything political and a huge desire for life to return to what we once considered “normal.”
Except nothing will be old-timey normal again. I’m hoping it’s going to be better. Both ends of the political spectrum may slowly realize that either end — both radical — must stop. Antifa or Tea Party, neither solve anything . Both only create more problems — and still no one is talking to the other!
Congress hasn’t talked to each other in years, and that’s caused as many problems as radical right and left clashes. These 400-plus people were elected to do the business of the people, and for most of this millennium, these senators and representatives failed miserably at transacting any business for the people. (For themselves, most did quite well.)
We the People are ready for some major changes, done peacefully and thoughtfully, to correct the gaffes, goofs and egregious incivilities of minimally the last 100 years. All change begins at home, in me and in you, in our hearts and thoughts, in intentions and actions.
The coming five months, based on outcomes of the primary runoffs and the November federal election, will play a huge role in how many vital decisions will evolve: the fate of the U.S. Postal System, the 2020 census (currently running way behind), American preparedness for future pandemics, international peace, climate change and environmental evolution, Social Security and Medicare, medical insurance coverage and national security. There’s lots more that’s been long ignored.
Before you even think: “It’s too hot to go vote on July 14,” or “I forgot to request a mailed ballot: (deadline July 2), or “I’m too busy that week” or “I don’t know who’s running” — please ditch the excuses. It is our obligation to help solve these American problems, no matter the heat index. Plan ahead this year. 2020 is too important to not participate in solving the ills of this nation.
Get your mask ready in case the partisan jurists deny your opportunity to vote by mail, or plan a trip right now so you can honestly declare that you’ll be out of town, and then apply for a mail-in ballot. If all else fails, vote early and march on down to the polls where you can vote your convictions. That’s the best protest of all.
None of us will get everything we want, but that’s what compromise is all about. Like wearing a mask out in public, whether you like it or not.
That’s my two cents so bring on the good ol’ summertime!
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a former volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
