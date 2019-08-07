Not only are these hot and sweaty times in Texas, things are difficult everywhere. A column idea was hard as choosing which has been worse, the recent mass murders or worldwide climate devastation. I just couldn’t decide.
What did float my boat was the earworm buzzing in my head the last few weeks. Where has all the laughter gone? I desperately need a hearty, makes you cry belly laugh-until-you-develop-hiccups that just won’t stop! Raise your hand if you agree.
It was a magician we saw on a trip to New Orleans last month that reminded me how wonderful laughing feels. He was an older genteel fellow who did a pretty smooth card deck trick and ended with the silliest gimmick that had the whole place roaring. Just believe me when I say that an old-fashioned rotary egg beater is quite a funny simulation of a rocket blasting off.
That’s about the only thing that has brought an actual laugh for a long time. Most other smiles have come from humor in wordplay. Cartoons are the best source. Without “art in the funnies” life would be too drab to face. With due respect for the Daily Register’s offerings, larger papers have bigger budgets for syndicated “name brand” cartoonists, but newer ones need exposure too. One recent addition, “Cul de Sac,” is pretty cute once you get into it, as is “Baby Blues,” both of which are about families.
“Luann” and “Zits” focus on teenage/young adult issues, and I identify because this mother of sons was a girl once upon a time. Too, the strips that work animals into the story line, if they aren’t actually about animals like “Pearls Before Swine” or “Mallard Fillmore,” are equally catchy. “Get Fuzzy” is a prime favorite because sweet, slow “talking” Satchel (the dog) has the funniest facial expressions you’d think he was human — or even alive! They all become friends for those of us hooked on “the funnies.”
Some of the funniest focus on seniors’ issues — which really do hit home. Laughing at yourself counts, too. Among my favorite strips are “Crankshaft,” “Pluggers,” “Zits,” “Pickles” and probably yours too. Why? Because any one strip that reminds you of someone you know not only starts off the day with a smile, but it’s a tonic for your personal relationships. Empathy is quickly lost with age, and comics are a universal reminder that we all need each other and someone to laugh with.
If more homes subscribed to a newspaper with fresh comics delivered daily, happy homes would increase exponentially. Or make that, unhappy ones would decrease! Even if the children are grown, seeing cartoon families reminds parents what life was all about before the fledglings left our nest. And for some senior grouches, the tranquil atmosphere really does make them smile!
Political cartoons always have zingers for the punch line, making you laugh or cry or both. For those who don’t take the time to keep up with politics or who don’t want to know the worst, political cartoons are an easy way to spot which way the wind is blowing, in state, federal and world events. Plus, they’re usually larger.
So if you were surprised at the latest (pick one) legislative bill, law or fight on the floor, blame yourself for not knowing something about it. Political cartoonists, satirists all, quickly pick up on the humor to show non-readers what the issue is all about. A quick glance can reveal the “news” almost faster than a presidential tweet.
Or, you could just watch television news to stay generically current, but not much is funny on TV, including the sitcoms. Laughable, yes. Funny — no. Newscasters are supposed to stay objective and avoid poignant barbs but then again, some do and some don’t!
Wouldn’t it be nice if that’s all we had to worry about? Cartoons just tell it like it is.
Coming up is the last weekend before back to school! That’s one time that a million smiles will break out across the nation in these coming weeks. Nothing’s cuter than all those fresh little faces with stuffed backpacks rushing to not be late on the first day.
Everyone please remember to drive carefully and yield to school buses, watch for small children at crosswalks and especially for teenagers clutching fresh, crisp driver’s licenses. If you have one of them hot-rodding behind you, particularly drive the speed limit so they’ll have to slow down, too!
That’s my two cents.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Gainesville and a volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
